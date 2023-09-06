Fans Notice a Resemblence After Page Turner Shares Ultrasound Photo

HGTV star Page Turner is a mother to three daughters, Zaire and twins Quincy and Qai. In a September 4 Instagram post, the “Fix My Flip” host celebrated her twins’ 27th birthday with a montage of throwback photos of her younger two girls throughout their lives, from one of their first ultrasound photos to modern-day photos of them held next to photos of Turner around the same ages.

“Wow …. 27 is quite unbelievable!” Turner wrote in the post’s caption before recalling the day of her daughters’ birth, “I so clearly remember like yesterday all of the nurses coming to see the 7.2 & 7.11 beautiful twins that I pushed right on out!! Quincy came out screaming 🤣 (my mom looked at me after cutting her cord & said, payback! 🤣🤣)…. And when Qai came out she didn’t say a peep… my sister cut her cord and Qai just looked around with bright eyes & the sweetest, calm spirit …”

Fans Think Page Turner’s Daughters Look Just Like Her

Fans were quick to hop into Turner’s comment section to not only wish Quincy and Qai a happy birthday, but to react to some of the photos Turner included in her montage, which included shots of Turner pregnant with her twins, the twins as babies with their older Zaire, and shots as they grew up.

“Wow I can totally see the resemblance ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to [Quincy] and your beautiful sister!” one fan wrote.

“Can you say TRIPLETS?!?! They look SOOO much like you!! Happy birthday to your beautiful daughters! 🥳” another fan wrote.

“Birthday blessings to your gorgeous twins! 👯‍♀️ But really you could pass as their triplet! You all look like sisters. 🎂 🥳 🥰” a third user wrote, drawing the same triplets comparison.

“Girrrrrl, I thought you were trying to tell us something,” one user wrote, mistaking Turner’s throwback ultrasound photo for a new pregnancy announcement, “😂 Anywho, Happy Birthday to your baby! 🎂 🥳”

“You did that!! What you have accomplished as a single mom is beyond amazing! Am so proud of you. Your girls are Beautiful, the got it from their moma😍 ❤️” another user added, praising Turner for raising her three daughters as a single mother.

Page Turner Celebrated a Milestone Birthday in 2023

Although Turner is celebrating her youngest daughters in her recent birthday post, she has been making 2023 all about her own birthday, as Turner celebrated her own 50th birthday in an April 25 Instagram video.

“Chapter 50. Year of Jubliee! Here’s to a Pop Life & Free to be Pagey P from here on out! 🥂 💫” Turner captioned the post, which included photo and video footage from her birthday photoshoot, in which the HGTV star and realtor wore a flowing pink dress on the beach, letting the long train sail behind her in the wind.

The celebration didn’t stop there, however, as Turner shared a look into her “#50AF Birthday Brunch” on April 29, before attending a birthday dinner at Bar One in Miami which she shared in a May 2 post, writing, “And my 50th Birthday Celebration kept on going with grown folks thangs …. 🤣”.

The celebration continued into the Summer, when Turner shared a video from her April celebrations in a July 15 post, writing, “Ya’all know I’ll be talking about turning 50 ALL YEAR 🤣 🤣 I’m actually just celebrating all year because doggone it I made it! 🤣 🤣”.

