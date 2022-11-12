‘Parenting is Tough’: Jasmine Roth Shares Motherhood Update

Many HGTV hosts have to balance their successful television careers with raising a family, not to mention maintaining friendships and relationships, as well as keeping up a healthy personal life.

This week, Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” took to Instagram to share an adorable moment with her 2-year-old daughter Hazel, and share a parenting update with fans. See Roth’s post with Hazel below.

Jasmine Roth’s Daughter Tries to Bring a Sled on an Airplane

The video, which has amassed over 6,000 likes, shows Jasmine Roth and her daughter Hazel sitting together and packing for a plane ride when Jasmine asks Hazel, “What do you want to bring on the airplane?”

Hazel holds up a big green saucer sled, saying she wants to bring it with her and that bunny slopes are her favorite thing this winter.

“Should I let her bring it on the plane? 😂” Roth asked fans in the video caption, also writing, “I was thinking about parenting and about sharing my experience on social media and just wanted to take a minute to share some gratitude with all of you. Parenting is tough. I’m only 2.5 years in, with only one child, and even that is tough. I love sharing parts of our journey and I am so grateful for a community (that’s all of you!) who celebrate my career, as well as me being a mom. 🫶🏼🫶🏼”

Fans were receptive to Roth’s message, and many sent their praises right back to the HGTV host in the comments, with one fan writing, “She is adorable and well loved! You are doing better than you think! Not to mention, she let’s you do her hair!” referring to Hazel’s braided up-do.

Another fan lent Roth their advice for how to appease Hazel’s love for bunny slopes without having to (attempt to) bring the saucer sled onto an airplane, writing, “Hazel is the cutest! If it’s possible, I would leave it at home, buy one when you get there, and then pass the fun on to a new family when you leave. We used to do that with I expensive umbrella strollers at Disneyland. Didn’t take up space in the trunk of the car, didn’t have to spend $$$ on expensive rentals at the park and made a family‘s day as we were leaving to go home.”

Jasmine Roth Made an Instagram Account For Hazel

Jasmine Roth has been sharing parenting updates since Hazel was born, or at least slightly after. The host has a dedicated account under Hazel’s name where she has been posting photos and videos of Hazel over the last few years, though she didn’t start the account right away.

The first post on Hazel’s account, from December 2020, clarifies that she was born in April of that year, but Roth waited to start her daughter’s account until Hazel was already seven-and-a-half months old. Roth was quick to share as many posts from those early months as possible to “catch up” with Hazel’s growth to the present day.

