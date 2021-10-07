PHOTOS: Jenn Todryk Shares Pictures of Her Youngest Daughter’s Room

On the HGTV series “No Demo Reno,” Jenn Todryk renovates homes with as few demolitions as possible. Fans have been drawn to her design style even before she became an HGTV star. The mother-of-three got her start as a blogger and social media influencer after she launched her popular blog “The Rambling Redhead” in 2015. During a May 2021 interview on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, Todryk explained how she ended up starring in her own renovation series.

“This production company was like, ‘We’re seeing your home, we’re seeing what you just did’ — I had just renovated my house so I had before and after pictures, they were like, ‘Would you feel comfortable doing this for other people’ and I was like, ‘Heck yeah, I’ve done it for like family and friends but I’m a stay at home mom but I could do this I can design,’” explained the HGTV star.

Jenn Todryk Shared Pictures of Her Youngest Daughter’s Room on Instagram

It appears that Todryk still uses her keen eye for design in her own home. On October 6, the 33-year-old shared pictures of her youngest daughter, Vivienne’s room with her Instagram followers.

Todryk’s most recent Instagram post featured two photos taken in Vivienne’s bedroom. The first image showed the 2-year-old reaching for books that had been placed on a cloud-shaped shelf. A beige chair adorned with a decorative pillow and blanket can be seen in the background. The following photo gave fans a better look at the bookshelves and the partially wallpapered wall.

In the caption of the post, Todryk referenced that her daughter was standing on her “tippy toes” in the first image. She also mentioned the room’s wallpaper and bookshelves.

“Are you for or against wallpaper? Who’s here for it and who thinks it needs to stay in the past? [nerd face emoji] I for one, LOVE it. It can make a room so cute and charming! However, this wallpaper needs a companion… I’m doing something below it that involves wood and paint. One day it’ll happen [crying-laughing emoji] For now, I shall celebrate these bookshelves! First things to be hung in Vivienne’s room and she loves them [face with party horn and party hat emoji],” wrote the mother-of-three in the post’s caption.

Quite a few commenters proceeded to share their thoughts regarding wallpaper.

“I want to love wallpaper but after tearing out old wallpaper and coming off in small chunks that also damaged the drywall, I don’t think I’d ever do it,” commented one fan.

“When we moved into our house we had to take several layers of wallpaper off of the walls because it was from the 70s LOL I swore I would never ever have wallpaper again in my life LOL,” added another social media user.

“If done right I think it looks so chic!” shared a third commenter.

Jenn Todryk Discussed Her Children’s Toys

During her appearance on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, Todryk explained that she does not purchase items for her children for the sake of being aesthetically pleasing.

“I feel like — I know it’s probably unpopular in like the designer realm but I’m like, ‘I’m not about to buy all these designer toys just for looks. So this looks nice.’ Like we are not doing that I’m trying to overbuy toys just in general. I say with the playroom I just kind of own the bold colors and I try to bring in the nice furniture pieces,” explained Todryk.

