Fans Fawn Over ‘Cute and Cozy’ Photo of Pregnant Heather Rae Young

Pregnant “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young got a different response when she posted a new photo to Instagram on December 9. The Netflix personality caused a stir on social media when she showed up to the People’s Choice Awards on December 6 wearing a sheer dress that showed off her belly.

In her latest photo, Young was covered up. She opted for a “cute and cozy” white turtleneck and dark slacks. She cradled her burgeoning baby bump and promoted her new HGTV series, “Flipping El Moussas,” which she filmed with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. El Moussa is a longtime star of HGTV and was previously married to Christina Hall, with whom he shares two children: 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayson.

Young might be best known as a Los Angeles real estate agent, but that doesn’t mean she’s blind to good house design.

“Don’t let the cute and cozy turtleneck fool you, I definitely meant business in my design meetings yesterday!!” Young started her post.

“In my experience, the design of a home really makes or breaks a house and can be one of the biggest determining factors for how quickly (or slowly 😅) it sells,” she noted.

With her focus shifting to “flipping” houses, Young said she was more focused on the style of a home. “When you design for flips you have to make decisions to appeal to the masses so I take these meetings super seriously and you’ll get to see what goes on in them when the Flipping El Moussa’s airs!” she said.

“Flipping El Moussas” — the HGTV series starring Young and El Moussa — is slate to premiere on HGTV in March 2023.

Fans Compared Young’s Turtleneck to Her Sheer Dress

At the bottom of her post, Young wanted to know what people thought about the design of the home. The theme was “black and whites with some warmth from different woods.”

There were some people who talked about the aesthetics of the home, but others were focused on what Young was wearing.

“Soo much nicer than that bare-all dress,” said one popular response on Instagram.

“I like this look SOOOO much better than the skimpy outfits! you look beautiful here!” another said.

Others were confused why what Young was wearing was a topic. “I don’t know why people are commenting on how you dress, girl you are stunning so continue to dress HOWEVER YOU WANT!” they said.

Young Doesn’t Know Her Baby’s Name Yet

The El Moussas are undecided when it comes to their new baby’s name.