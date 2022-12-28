Pregnant Heather Rae Young Is ‘Pushing Through the Pain’

“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young is “pushing through the pain” during her final weeks of pregnancy. A few days earlier, Young said she was suffering from “unbearable” sciatica pain after opening Christmas presents with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his children, 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, according to Us Weekly.

Young took a break from resting on December 27 so she could do a maternity photoshoot with her husband and step-children.

Young said via Instagram stories they were supposed to do the photoshoot a few weeks ago but it had to be pushed because the photographer got sick — and now she has to pose for pictures while dealing with her sciatica.

“I’ve been resting,” she said. “I’ve been getting acupuncture and I’ve been doing physical therapy so the sciatica is still there. It’s feeling this much better.”

Young clarified that her doctor wanted to her rest, but that doesn’t mean she’s on a “bed rest mandate.”

“I rest as much as possible as much as I can and throughout the break and I’m not filming right now,” she said. “I’ve been able to stay in bed, lay on my heating pad, use the ice pack but life does go on.”

“So I’m just pushing through the pain and hopefully it’ll go away soon but till then I’m gonna keep posting my life to show you guys, and rest the same time,” she added.

Young, 35, did a total of five looks for the shoot.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Was Exhausted After the Photoshoot

The Netflix personality was worn out when the day came to an end.

Young said via Instagram stories that the maternity shoot was successful and fun but grueling.

“I’m like beyond tired and carrying all this extra weight around… with the nerve pain., it was extra hard,” she said. “I cannot wait to show you guys. They’re so special, so cute. Can’t wait to look back on these and we’ll have these forever now.”

“I am tapped out!!” Young wrote as the caption for the video. “In pain but powered through it. Now I rest. Ice pack. Heating pad for the rest of the night.”

Young Overexerted Herself on Christmas

Young enjoyed Christmas with her husband, Taylor and Brayden, but she wound up hurting herself.

“Happy holidays, everyone. We just finished opening presents with the kids,” she said via Instagram stories on December 25, according to Us Weekly. “I cleaned up because my OCD kicks in with all the wrapping paper.”

“My sciatica is on another level. I’m in so much pain and so I came up to rest,” she continued, per Us Weekly. “It’s unbearable and at this point, I’m peeing like five to six times a night, so I’m, like, rolling myself out of bed, screaming in pain.”

Young is due in early 2023. This is her first child and El Moussa’s third.

They are slated to star in their own HGTV show, called “Flipping El Moussas,” which premieres on February 23.

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” is due to come out in May 2023.