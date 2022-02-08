HGTV Announces Spring Premiere Dates for 11 New Series

HGTV and discovery+ announced the spring premiere dates for 11 new series at the Television Critics Association (TCA) tour on February 3, 2022.

“If you’re looking for entertaining, fun, ‘gee whiz’ home programming that is guaranteed to make you feel good – and is a respite from the chaos of challenging times – we’ve got scores of shows for you in 2022,” a press release quoted the President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Jane Latman. “We have fascinating, talented experts who help us and we find ways to put a distinctive, enjoyable – even humorous – spin on home. We know how to keep viewers coming back.”

The lineup features shows from stars Lil Jon and Melissa McCarthy, as well as spinoffs of Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town” franchise and Dave and Jenny Marrs’ “Fixer to Fabulous” franchise. Audiences will see some other new and returning faces.

Latman added, “Our shows are like a warm hug for our fans. Sometimes people need to escape the madness and HGTV delivers.”

Here is what you need to know:

‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: Rapper, producer and DJ Lil Jon will be joined by expert builder and designer, Anitra Mecadon in “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?”

DESCRIPTION: “In the series, the music superstar helps skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute,” according to HGTV’s press release. “Throughout the design process, Anitra and her team remain undaunted by Lil Jon’s extraordinary proposals and stay determined to make his creative vision a reality.”

“I’m excited for fans to see a totally different side to me,” Lil Jon told the network. “I’ve always been passionate about design, so this show was a no-brainer. I get to bring my unique aesthetic and vision to all sorts of different families’ homes…let’s go!”

‘The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Monday, June 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: After appearing together in an episode of “Celebrity IOU,” actresses and cousins Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich are joining forces.

DESCRIPTION: The cousins will “learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home reno by their loved ones. After that, the duo roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting homeowners with remarkable reveal,” according to HGTV.

‘Trixie Motel’

PREMIERE DATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: discovery+

STARS: This series will star “Drag Queen superstar,” Trixie Mattel.

DESCRIPTION: The eight-episode series will follow Mattel “as she invests her life savings to buy and renovate a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California,” according to a press release. “Alongside boyfriend and co-owner, David, and many other fabulous helpers, Trixie will take on the massive renovation, including the pool area, bar and seven uniquely themed motel rooms, to create the ultimate drag paradise.”

‘Fix My Flip’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: Real estate expert Page Turner will star in this new series. She is best known for “Flip or Flop Nashville.”

DESCRIPTION: Turner returns to her home state of California in this new series, where she and her team “will take over seemingly hopeless house-flipping projects from overwhelmed flippers,” HGTV announced. “And, banking on her extensive expertise, she will put her own money down to get wayward flips back on track and help everyone make a big profit.”

‘Mash-Up Our Home’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: “Mash-Up Our Home” will star husband-and-wife duo Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia.

DESCRIPTION: The couple knows “how to settle the score between couples struggling with drastically different design preferences. In each episode, Kele and Christina will combine diverse styles to create an ideal ‘mash-up design’ dream home that caters to the homeowners’ unique tastes,” according to HGTV.

‘Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: Arkansas-based couple Jenny and Dave Marrs star in this spinoff of their hit HGTV series, “Fixer to Fabulous.”

DESCRIPTION: “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” follows the fan-favorite couple “as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental,” according to a press release. “Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.”

‘Queen of Versailles Reigns Again’

PREMIERE DATE: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: discovery+

STARS: This follow-up stars Jackie Siegel from the documentary, “The Queen of Versailles.”

DESCRIPTION: “In 2012, the world was introduced to Jackie Siegel and her quest to build the largest single-family home in America in the hit documentary ‘The Queen of Versailles,’” according to discovery+. “After a stock market plummet nearly killed her dream home, Jackie and her family are ready to return to their famous 90,000 square-foot home. Offering the first glimpse inside the home since the documentary premiered a decade ago, the series will chronicle a vast renovation project, including the completion of five kitchens, a 35-car garage, 150-person dining room, ballroom and the family’s very own British-style pub.”

‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: Kim Wolfe stars in “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” The winner of CBS’s competition, “Survivor” is a designer and mother-of-three based in San Antonio.

DESCRIPTION: According to HGTV, Wolfe “will come to the rescue of homeowners who have major buyer’s remorse” and “use her expert skills to reinvent their lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their house.”

‘High Design’

PREMIERE DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: discovery+

STARS: The winner of “HGTV Design Star” season 2, Kim Myles, stars in “High Design.” According to her website, she is a “designer, host, hairstylist, speaker and creative humdinger.” Discovery+ also refers to her as a “self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur.”

DESCRIPTION: “The series will follow Kim, who spent two years working in the cannabis industry, as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers,” announced discovery+. “During the series, she will upgrade lackluster interiors into top-of-the-line retail spaces that feel welcoming to clients. Kim also will explore cannabis in all its shapes and sizes as she takes field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and much more.”

‘Building Roots’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: This new series will follow the husband-and-wife duo of Ben and Cristi Dozier.

DESCRIPTION: “The couple will build, design and renovate properties in their dreamy hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado,” HGTV announced. “During the series, Ben and Cristi will produce one-of-a-kind, highly personalized work that always exceeds their clients’ expectations.”

‘Home Town Kickstart Presented By People’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: Ben and Erin Napier, the stars of “Home Town,” will serve in a supportive role for their latest spinoff. They will be joined by other HGTV experts, including Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

DESCRIPTION: In partnership with People Magazine, “Home Town Kickstart” will help revitalize six new communities. HGTV announced that “in each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.”

