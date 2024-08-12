Listing Prices Revealed for 2 ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Houses

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” season 5 crowned its winners, awarding “Unsellable Houses” stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis the victory in the April 15 finale. The twin realtors beat out fellow returning competitors Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (“Bargain Block”), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”), and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”) by adding the most value to their Treasure Island, Florida property. Now, two of the homes have been put on the market, and fans have reactions to the list prices.

According to Realtor.com, Lamb and Davis’s house is listed at $2,999,900, while the Baeumler’s house is in “pending” status after selling for $2,950,000. These are both great increases from the twins’ winning home appraisal value of $2,300,000. Bynum and Thomas’s and Turner and Glew’s property values were not available at the time of publishing.

Fans Did Drive-Bys of the ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Homes

While it’s unclear exactly why only two of the “Rock the Block” homes are listed for sale, one Reddit user shared their own theory in a August 4 post, writing, “The Baumler’s is under contract, so Evan/Keith’s and Paige/Mitch’s have sold. I’d say that’s actual redemption for Evan and Keith!”

Another user commented on this post, sharing that they had recently done a drive-by of the four finished homes. “My family and I just returned from vacation in that area, and decided to take a drive past the RTB houses. The neighborhood is absolutely stunning, and filled with many beautiful older but well maintained ranch homes, and lots of new builds, most of them Spanish architecture. The RTB houses are so out of place, particularly the twin’s with the too bright pool and patio area that is visible from the street. Not surprised at all its the last one to sell. It doesn’t fit the area’s vibe at all, which I would think would be one of the most important design considerations,” they wrote.

A third Reddit user shared their own drive-by story in another post from May 22, writing, “Looks as if there are crews still working on the houses. The garages are open and there were construction workers busy at work. A ‘No Trespassing’ sign is up and 24 hour security warnings. What was interesting is the Zen Garden at the front entrance of the Baeumler’s house was no longer there. Also at Paige and Mitch’s house the outdoor shower on the top floor balcony was gone too. Perhaps after the show ended someone thought the outdoor shower wasn’t adding value.”

Mika Kleinschmidt is the Listing Agent for ‘Rock the Block’ Homes

This same user added in their post, “There is a sign in the front with Brian and Mika’s picture on it with a message about a Dirt2Design project coming soon. Just some things I found interesting. Was weird to see something I saw on TV in person.”

Another Reddit fan took note of this as well in a June 2024 comment about the online listings, writing, “Noticed the realtor’s name was Yamika Mcgee-Kleinschmidt’ – I wonder if Mika is listing all the homes?”

“100 Day Dream Home” star and “Rock the Block” champion Mika Kleinschmidt confirmed she would be helping sell the season 5 homes with her husband and HGTV co-host Brian Kleinschmidt in a March 2024 Instgram post. “Tonight we are judging the living room spaces of these beautiful homes located right across the bay from us in Treasure Island. Not only are we looking at the design and appraised value, but as the listing agents of these properties we want to see what team made the smartest decisions.”

Brian and Mika appeared as guest judges for weeks 2 and 4 of “Rock the Block” season 5. Their episodes (along with the entire season) are now streaming on Max.

