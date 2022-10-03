‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Drew and Jonathan Scott are returning for an all-new season of “Property Brothers: Forever Home.” The HGTV series will premiere on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

According to the network, this season was filmed in their “adopted hometown” of Los Angeles, California.

“Embracing the casual California vibes, the duo will continue to help homeowners from every walk of life unlock their property’s full potential through thoughtful renovations, creating homes families won’t want to leave,” according to the season description. “Fans also will get a glimpse into the Brothers’ personal lives, including updates on Drew and Linda’s family life.”

The Canadian-born twins became household names thanks to the success of HGTV’s “Property Brothers.” Since its 2011 debut, they have built a franchise to include “Brother vs. Brother,” “Celebrity IOU” and, as of 2019, “Property Brothers: Forever Home.”

Drew & Jonathan Transform a Generations-Old Family Home in the Premiere

Drew and Jonathan are helping a couple transform their generations-old family home, which was last updated in the 1980s, according to HGTV.

“It needs major updates so the couple can host celebrations of their Hispanic heritage, as well as create special moments of their own,” according to the episode description.

The sibling duo “will re-imagine the entry, dining room and kitchen, creating an inviting open concept perfect for entertaining their extended family,” according to the press release. “They also will add a cozy new living room complete with a freshly renovated fireplace and comfy seating.”

‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ Is Casting

Los Angeles-based fans of the series can apply to have their own “forever home” transformation. On September 12, 2022, the brothers announced on Instagram that they are currently casting for future episodes.

“We’re looking for families that LOVE their house – terrific neighborhood, great amenities, tons of memories and decent bones, but also know that so much needs to change inside and out that only a major renovation can fix,” according to the application. “If this sounds like you, then Jonathan and Drew want to turn your design dreams into a reality and finally transform your house into your forever home!”

Given recent increases in renovation costs, prospective applicants should be aware renovations could cost between $200,000 and $250,000.

Drew & Jonathan Signed a 3-Year Deal With HGTV

HGTV’s go-to twins are not going anywhere! In September 2022, Variety reported Drew and Jonathan signed a three-year deal with the network.

The twins will continue to produce episodes of “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and “Celebrity IOU,” according to the publication. Their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, will also “develop more exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand.”

“Our long and successful collaboration with Drew and Jonathan is largely built on their endless creativity reserves and their ability to establish deep connections with audiences,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s Chairman and Chief Content Officer, Kathleen Finch, told Variety. “These are stars who consistently attract and engage fans, no matter the platform, so this new agreement ensures that together we can continue to develop more fun, innovative content that will excite viewers for years to come.”

