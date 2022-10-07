‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Try Different Halloween Costumes

The search for the perfect Halloween costume is on!

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott love dressing to the nines. With Halloween fast approaching, the HGTV hosts reached out to fans via social media to help them to decide which costumes they should wear.

“So many costume choices. So little time. What should we dress up as this year? #Halloween #Twinning,” the caption read.

The video, posted on Drew’s Instagram and TikTok pages, shows the brothers trying on three iconic pairs of costumes. First, they try their best “ground pound” in Mario and Luigi looks, then put on blue wigs for Dr. Seuss’s Thing 1 and Thing 2 (renamed “Twin 1” and “Twin 2”). They end the video in matching dresses for a “The Shining” twins look.

While all three costumes would be an appropriate choice for the twin television hosts, the “Property Brothers” fans had some suggestions of their own.

What Do Fans Want to See the Brothers Go As?

Drew’s comments were filled with fan ideas. Some hoped to see the brothers dress as Marvel characters, with mentions of Deadpool, Wolverine, Loki, and Thor. One fan even suggested they dress as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.

“I agree with the person who said the twins from Alice in Wonderland,” responded another fan, “Or Fred and Barney from the Flintstones. Or Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.”

“Dress up as the opposite the brother!” suggested another fan on TikTok.

Whatever Drew and Jonathan choose to wear is sure to impress, given their track record for showstopping Halloween costumes and memorable moments.

A Look Back at Some of the Brothers’ Best Halloween Moments

Halloween is truly a family affair for the Scotts.

When the twins’ older brother J.D. Scott married his now-wife Annalee Belle on Halloween day in 2019, Drew and Jonathan stood by their brother’s side dressed in head-to-toe “Mortal Kombat” costumes along with the other groomsmen. The wedding party was so committed to their characters, in fact, that they carried J.D. into the Las Vegas ceremony on a big blue lounge chair.

The brothers changed for the reception, not into traditional tuxedos, but rather second costumes. Drew and his wife Linda Phan dressed as “Toy Story”’s Woody and Jessie, and Jonathan and his girlfriend, actress and singer Zooey Deschanel, dressed as Batman and Catwoman.

This isn’t the first time the brothers have committed to a Halloween costume. Drew and Jonathan appeared on the October 31, 2017 episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, where they did their whole interview in matching Wonder Woman costumes.

In a 2020 appearance on the show, Jonathan told the hosts that not only did they keep the costumes on throughout their previous “Live” episode taping, but that he and Drew “had to leave from [the “Live With Kelly and Ryan”] studio and go directly to the airport, and we flew to Toronto [to film “Property Brothers”]. So we went through customs, we went through everything wearing the Wonder Woman costumes, and you would not believe the looks that we got.”

“I would think you’d get upgraded with those, they fit you well,” co-host Ryan Seacrest joked.