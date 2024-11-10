Fans Can’t Get Over ‘Property Brothers’ Impromptu Dance Moves: ‘Crazy’

When “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott headed onstage to appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on November 7, 2024, the HGTV stars revealed a talent many didn’t know they had.

When the twins made their way through the “Spirit Tunnel” that Jennifer Hudson’s staff creates for many of the show’s guests, lining a backstage hallway to sing and clap as the stars walk through, many fans were stunned to see the hip-hop moves that the Scott brothers impulsively pulled out of their back pockets.

Fans Say Drew & Jonathan Scott Deserve ‘Extra Credit’ for Their Dance Moves

Hudson’s staff creates a unique ditty for each guest who makes their way through the Spirit Tunnel backstage. For the Scotts’ entrance, they sang the words “Property Brothers on J Hudson” to a catchy tune while clapping along.

Immediately, both brothers broke into the Snake, as seen in a video posted to the show’s social media accounts to promote their upcoming appearance. Jonathan then briefly did the Running Man, but Drew put in the most effort when he got down on the floor and did the Worm and then finished off his entrance with the Shimmy, prompting one viewer to write, “This last move was hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂”

Fans flooded the video’s comment sections to express how surprised and thrilled they were to see the HGTV stars’ surprise moves, including one who wrote, “Yep the twins can come to my family barbecue…💃🏾🕺🏻🕺🏻”

Another commented on Instagram, “Yoooooo her crew bring out the best of them going down that aisle !! What a joy !!”

“Nah, they def aced the assignment,” another wrote, “and getting extra credit for doing the snake😂”

Another viewer opined, “These two did not disappoint 😂😂😂😂they crazy! Love them🔥🔥🔥”

Someone else marveled on Facebook, “They started the same dance at the same time not even looking at each other.”

Another chimed in, “Did he just do the worm ?? Well alright now! “

Though fans may not have known the brothers had hip-hop moves in their repertoire, Drew has showed off his dance skills before, competing on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, per People.

Drew Scott Says ‘Some People Might Get Scared’ of Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Play

As soon as the brothers sat down to talk with Hudson, Drew told her she has the “best” audience and added, “By the way, a Spirit Tunnel as we’re backstage, and we come around the corner and we’re surprised by a Spirit Tunnel?”

“You might get scared, some people might get scared,” Drew said of other guests. “Oh, I danced … you guys have so much fun energy here.”

Jonathan then quipped, “You don’t want to surprise dance at somebody if they’re carrying a sledgehammer, so that doesn’t happen on our set. But this set? No problem!”

The Scotts were on the show to promote their newest HGTV series, “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers,” which premieres on November 13. According to the network, the series will “showcase the brothers as they tackle seemingly insurmountable reno challenges to transform dysfunctional houses into spaces families will love.”

“You see it raw this season, you see people lose their minds,” Jonathan told Hudson of the show, before he and Drew shared the story of one single mom who was sharing a bedroom with her daughters and a bathroom with no doors.

Drew shared, “I love solving puzzles where people thing their house is too small or is beyond repair and we can show them, ‘No, it can be perfect for you.'”