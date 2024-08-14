What Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Think of the ‘Property Brothers’ Judging Their New Show

Ready, set, renovate! The competition between HGTV‘s winningest couple, “100 Day Dream Home” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, has begun. The Kleinschmidts, who won the second season of “Rock the Block” as well as 2023’s “Barbie Dream House Challenge” together, are now competing against each other on a spinoff, “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” which premiered on August 13, 2024.

With help from a different pair of HGTV stars each week, Mika and Brian will each have a total budget of $225,000 to renovate and transform two motels in the coastal town of Salter Path, North Carolina. At the end of each episode, the spaces will be judged by two of HGTV’s biggest stars, “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The Scott brothers’ willingness to be so involved in the show blew the Kleinschmidts away, they told TV Insider ahead of the premiere, admitting that they’ve looked up to the brothers for years and know how busy they are.

“We love those boys,” Mika told the outlet. “It was surreal for us because before we even got on HGTV, we would watch ‘Property Brothers.’ I think when we found out they were part of the show we were like, ‘Look, mom, I made it! We have both Property Brothers on the show!”

Spoiler Alert: If you don’t want to know who won the first episode of “100 Day Dream Hotel,” do not read the remainder of this article.

Brian Kleinschmidt Says Getting Both ‘Property Brothers’ to Judge Was Like ‘Hitting the Jackpot’

During the first episode of “100 Day Dream Home,” Brian and Mika gave makeovers to single and double rooms at their hotels. Brian teamed up with “Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler while Mika got help from “Farmhouse Fixer” stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin.

Though Mika and Brian knew who would be judging their rooms, the other competitors didn’t — and they were all surprised when Drew and Jonathan dramatically pulled up in a speed boat to a nearby dock where the teams were waiting for their makeovers to be critiqued.

“Double trouble has arrived,” Mika announced as Drew and Scott walked up to their fellow HGTV stars, all cheering their arrival. “We are very, very grateful that we got not one (brother), but we got both!”

Brian told TV Insider that getting both brothers felt like “hitting the jackpot.”

“You’re lucky to get one,” he said. “The fact we got two was amazing. We’ve always looked up to them. Now I can say I physically look up to them because they are taller than I am and I’m 6-foot-4. We just had a blast (with) them.”

Drew and Jonathan have been on HGTV since 2011, but have rarely appeared on the network’s star-studded competition series like “Rock the Block.” The twins are not only busy starring in their own shows, including a new season of “Celebrity IOU,” but also produce multiple other shows and run a billion-dollar lifestyle company, per Variety.

The “Property Brothers” also typically only film in Los Angeles in order to be home for dinner with their families each night, Jonathan told TV Insider on August 12, but they managed to judge each challenge on “100 Day Hotel Challenge” in North Carolina. It likely helped that Jonathan’s fiancée, actress Zooey Deschanel, was filming a new movie in North Carolina in the spring, around the same time that “100 Day Hotel Challenge” was filmed.

“I’m very judgy, so I love judging,” he joked to the outlet. “No, it was like a family reunion just seeing all the other HGTV talent.”

How Drew & Jonathan Judged the First Set of Spaces on ‘100 Day Hotel Challenge’

Before judging got underway on the first episode of the spinoff, Drew told the teams that they’d already “dug in a little bit” to see “before” videos and photos of the properties. He said that their judging criteria was to see if they met the hotel owners’ requests, amenities, overall guest experience, and design aesthetics.

Drew and Jonathan first checked out Brian’s guest rooms, as he and the Baeumlers gave them a mini tour of the spaces. The brothers were impressed with the single room right off the bat, saying that the yellow ceiling and accents brightened the space and the woodwork gave it depth. They also loved the use of space with their built-in wardrobe, which included a spot for the mini-fridge and room to store clothing, and the retro but modernized feel of the renovated bathroom.

In the double room, Drew and Jonathan loved the modern design, details like the crown molding and wavy wooden backboard, and the color palette, which Sarah said were one of the hotel owners’ requests. However, Jonathan found that bathroom — with royal blue and white tile — “a little trippy for me” and said he didn’t like it as much as the previous bathroom.

In Mika’s hotel, the twins were visibly stunned at first by the busy wallpaper and green wood paneling, which Drew called “paneling done the right way!” They were impressed by the way the color of the ceiling and lighting made the single room feel spacious. They did notice, however, that the bed’s frame didn’t go all the way to the floor, which was a design feature that Sarah pointed out in Brian’s rooms would eliminate the need for housekeepers to clean underneath each day.

Jonathan felt the single room was “sophisticated” and Drew loved the “elegant” bathroom, save for the bright blue fixtures, which he thought looked out of place. In the double room, they recognized that there was a continuing theme with color tones that made it feel “comfortable” and “inviting,” Drew said. They were also impressed with the repurposed lamps, headboard and chairs because they added to the charm and nostalgia of the room.

And the Winner Is…

In the end, Drew and Jonathan chose Team Mika as the “clear winner” of the first week. That mean Kristina and Jonathan got to give $5,000 to a charity of their choice, and they selected an New England animal sanctuary they love.

The brothers did point out to TV Insider that overall, both teams pulled off a small miracle with their hotel transformations.

“It’s so hard to pick a winner for this, even the weekly challenges,” Jonathan told the outlet. “There is a lot that goes into this. The aesthetic, the financials, you name it. There were some spaces where I walked in, and I was blown away.”

However, they weren’t afraid to share honest opinions about what they didn’t love throughout the show.

“It’s part of the judging,” Drew told TV Insider. “We have to be honest. We give some of our points. At the end of the day, they are scrambling to get this done in short timelines. Anything that was done is better than what it was before.”

Mika told the outlet that she appreciated the twins’ thoughtful judging, explaining, “They have been doing this for a long time. They notice design details. I like that they are honest. They gave some really good feedback too because every week we had challenges, but ultimately there was one winner at the very end. We were constantly getting feedback.”