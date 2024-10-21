HGTV Reveals Fate of New ‘Property Brothers’ Series

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott revealed that they were working on multiple projects for the network in October 2023, and one year later the network has some news about one of their new shows.

In an October 16 Press Release, the network shared that the new series “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers” would premiere on Wednesday, November 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern. According to the network, the “Property Brothers” new series will follow Drew and Jonathan as they “tackle seemingly insurmountable renovation challenges to transform dysfunctional houses into harmonious places that families will love.”

“We get the frustration because oftentimes the original layout found in older houses doesn’t make the best use of the space,” Jonathan said. “Drew and I know we can make these homes so much better.”

“We see the potential when we walk in and find boxy layouts and isolated spaces,” Drew added. “Transforming a home to truly suit a family’s needs will create a better environment and happier home life for everyone.”

How Many Episodes is ‘Don’t Hate Your House’

“Don’t Hate Your House” will run for six episodes, and each week will see the Scott brothers learn about the problems in their clients’ homes, set their budget, and renovate the homes to eliminate the problems. The first episode will see the boys work with homeowners Johnny and Jackie to make their Los Angeles home feel more spacious for them, their son, and their five rescue dogs.

The new “Property Brothers” series comes right after the end of their latest “Celebrity IOU” season, where Drew and Jonathan work with Hollywood stars to help bring renovation projects to life as a gift to somebody special in their lives, be it a parent, sibling, close friend, or longtime employee of the star. The latest season featured A-listers Zach Braff, Tony Hawk, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mandy Moore, Mira Sorvino, Wanda Sykes, and Danny Trejo.

“‘Celebrity IOU’ is about giving back to people who have already given so much, but it’s also about watching these celebrities get their hands dirty and get creative in a way you never get to see otherwise,” Jonathan said in the network’s July 2024 press release about the show. “They have amazing design eyes and ideas—it’s totally different than the way you usually see them.”

“The celebs are always willing to get in there and do things they’ve never done before,” Drew added. “They also come up with solutions we wouldn’t necessarily think of, because they know the recipient and what that person needs so well. They really mean business.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Give Business Advice

While away from their renovation work, Drew and Jonathan sat down with Inc magazine to talk business and life advice, sharing one of their tips in an October 18 Instagram post.

“Jonathan and I have never pretended we know everything, ever. We don’t have egos and I would just say to anybody out there who is an entrepreneur or anyone who’s out there looking at finding partners, don’t pretend to be that person who knows everything,” Drew shared, “because people can smell it on you if you’re faking it. Just be honest. If you don’t know the answer you do everything you can to find the answer.”

