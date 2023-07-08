Fan Loses Tens of Thousands in Property Brothers Scam

A fan of the “Property Brothers” from Seattle, Washington, lost $50,000 after she fell for a scam, KIRO-TV reported on June 29, 2023.

Tammy Green, 65, of SeaTac, Seattle, used to watch the HGTV show with her late husband, Kevin, and after his death, she hoped “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott would renovate her home, Green told KIRO-TV.

She sent them an email and — years later, in January 2023 — Green heard back from someone who claimed they were “Charles P. Hansen” from “Scott Brothers Global,” according to the publication.

“Congratulations Tammy, your application has been approved for the forever home renovations,” the letter said, per KIRO-TV.

She was asked to send 20% — or $50,000 — to begin the process, so Green took out a home equity loan and wired $30,000 to the fraudster, the Seattle woman told the local news station.

Green said she picked a day in May to begin renovations and that the fraudsters had her sign a contract, so she sent them the remaining balance of $20,000, according to KIRO-TV.

The “Property Brothers,” featuring twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, first aired on HGTV in 2014, though it aired on the W Network in Canada in 2011, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Fans can “expect to see a bit of bravado and sibling rivalry creep in as the twins help homebuyers and families locate, purchase and custom-create their own personal dream homes” when they watch, per HGTV.

The Scam Went Under the Radar For Months

It wasn’t until the “Property Brothers” failed to show up that Green realized she was duped.

“I just wanted to make sure that they were still going to show up on May 12, because I took a day off work. I sat home and I waited and waited and waited. No call, no show up. No nothing,” she told KIRO-TV.

More than a month after the renovation was supposed to take place, Green said her bank won’t refund her the money, per the outlet.

“I’ll be 65 this month, and I definitely won’t be able to retire for another ten years because I’d have to pay this off. I’d have to work paid off because Social Security would barely make the mortgage payment,” she told KIRO-TV.

What Do The ‘Property Brothers’ Have to Say?

Heavy reached out to HGTV and the Scott brothers’ rep for comment, who was unable “to provide a statement at this time,” but they sent links on Scott Brothers Entertainment’s website, which “address the issue.”

The “only way to be cast” on a Scott Brothers show is to apply via HGTV, TheScottBrothers.com, PropertyBrothers.com, or SBentertainment.com.

Authentic communication via social media from the “Property Brothers” team will occur through verified accounts that have blue check marks. They are:

In May 2020, they wrote an open letter to their fans regarding scams.

“Communications from other accounts claiming to be affiliated with us are likely a scam. We will never randomly contact people and ask for financial information or in-depth personal information,” it warns. “If you believe you have been contacted by one of these scam artists, we urge you not to correspond with them or send them money.”

“You can also contact your local, state/provincial or federal law enforcement authorities, including the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and/or the Federal Trade Commission for Imposter and Rip-Off Scams, to report them,” it continues. “If you see a fellow follower on social media engaging with a potential scam artist, please watch out for each other and warn each other.”

