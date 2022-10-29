‘Property Brothers’ Used to Dress As Each Other in High School

It’s no secret that HGTV’s Drew and Jonathan Scott have a love for Halloween. The two have dressed up as Mortal Kombat characters for their brother’s October 31 wedding party, appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in full Wonder Woman costumes, and have teamed up with Food Network stars to create their own haunted houses.

On the October 28 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, the twin brothers told the host and “American Idol” star about one costume they would dress up in not just at Halloween, but any time of the year: each other’s clothes.

See the clip from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” below.

Jonathan Would Dress Up As Drew to Embarrass Him In Front of Girls

Play

Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Pretended He Was Drew in Front of Girls Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott share details of their past Halloween costumes. Jonathan tells Jennifer Hudson how he embarrassed Drew in front of girls when they were teenagers. READ MORE: jenniferhudsonshow.com/2022/10/28/property-brothers-approve-of-jhud-s-decor-patti-labelle-leave-her-alone/ FOLLOW US Instagram: instagram.com/jenniferhud… Facebook: facebook.com/JenniferHuds… Twitter: twitter.com/JHudShow TikTok: tiktok.com/@jenniferhudso… Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter: jenniferhudsonshow.com/pages/… Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson… 2022-10-27T23:56:14Z

Jennifer Hudson asked the “Property Brothers” stars if they ever switched places or used their twin identities to their advantage, and Drew Scott revealed that he and brother Jonathan had a lot of similar clothing as children.

“We looked a lot alike, actually I got the same clothes as him, just in different colors,” Drew said, “He wore blue, and I always wore everything else.”

The brothers showed a childhood photo of them in similar outfits, true to the color scheme Drew mentioned, and Jonathan called the photo “all cute and everything”, but said that later on in their childhood, he would use his and his brother’s likeness to his advantage, even if it was at Drew’s expense.

“When we were teenagers, if there was a girl that Drew had a crush on, I would put his clothes on and make an absolute fool out of myself,” Jonathan said, “and then she would never ever call him, talk to him, anything.”

Fans loved hearing this story from the brothers, with one writing on Facebook, “Wow the twins are so funny.”

The ‘Property Brothers’ Mom Would Make All Their Halloween Costumes

The Scott twins also talked with Hudson about how they have always been obsessed with Halloween, and how their mother and father fueled this obsession and passed it along to their children. Jonathan talks about how the brothers would make all the decor they hung up around the house, and that their parents would dress as Frankenstein.

“Our mom would make any costume we wanted,” Drew added, “So I wanted a robot that could shoot his arms out, she would make it.”

When Hudson asked how that was possible, Drew revealed his mother’s secret, silver metallic dryer venting tubes.

“Anything we could dream up, she would make it, and that made us get so excited for Halloween,” Drew said.

The two then shared photos of them dressed up as clowns as children and Drew revealed that his wife Linda Phan and her mother were carrying on the tradition for their son Parker by making him a pumpkin costume this year.

The “Property Brothers” ended their interview with Hudson by sharing the story about how they got stuck traveling by plane from New York City to Toronto dressed fully as Wonder Woman after sporting the costumes on a “Live with Kelly and Ryan” appearance in 2017.

READ NEXT: ‘Property Brothers’ Mourn the Loss of Friend & ‘Celebrity IOU’ Star