Property Brothers Issue Warning to Fans

Drew and Jonathan Scott are looking out for their fans, issuing a warning to “be aware of casting scams” across their “Property Brothers” social media accounts.

They explained in a “PSA” on Instagram that homeowners can only apply to be on their show through SBentertainment.com, TheScottBrothers.com and PropertyBrothers.com, with links also available on HGTV’s website.

“If you have not applied through these sites, and receive a random comment or message from anyone claiming to be affiliated with Scott Brothers Entertainment and/or the Property Brothers, it is likely a scammer,” the post read.

As they further elaborated in a message to fans on drewandjonathan.com, their official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts are all verified with a blue check mark.

“We will never randomly contact people and ask for financial information or in-depth personal information,” the Scotts wrote. “If you believe you have been contacted by one of these scam artists, we urge you not to correspond with them or send them money.”

The HGTV stars suggested their fans reach out to law enforcement if they have interacted with any potential scammers and asked that they help warn others.

Drew and Jonathan rose to fame on HGTV’s “Property Brothers,” which debuted in 2011. In their latest iteration, “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” they help families find a place to put down roots.

“Drew and Jonathan Scott are on a mission to help couples transform their houses into forever homes where they can put down roots and happily spend their lives,” according to the series description. “But before that can happen, they need Drew and Jonathan to unlock the full potential of their house and renovate it into the home of their dreams.”

Drew and Jonathan will be joined by a new lineup of “Hollywood A-listers” when “Celebrity IOU” returns to HGTV on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, the network announced in a press release. In the series, they help celebrities surprise loved ones with home renovations.

“The celebrities will recount their deep thanks for deserving friends and mentors before jumping in with sledgehammers, power tools and pure muscle to demo and design,” according to the series description. “When the work is done, the celebrities’ passionate efforts will culminate with emotional reveals and stunning home makeovers that change lives forever.”

The Canadian siblings will be joined by model and “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum in the premiere. This season’s other stars include Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Jay Leno and Emma Roberts.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Signed a 3-Year Talent Deal with HGTV

Fans of the Scotts are in luck, the famous brothers are not going anywhere. In 2022, HGTV announced that the network had signed a three-year talent deal with the twins.

“Our long and successful collaboration with Drew and Jonathan is largely built on their endless creativity reserves and their ability to establish deep connections with audiences,” Warner Brothers Discovery executive Kathleen Finch said in a press release. “These are stars who consistently attract and engage fans, no matter the platform, so this new agreement ensures that together we can continue to develop more fun, innovative content that will excite viewers for years to come.”

