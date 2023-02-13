HGTV Host Named ‘Game Changer’ for 2023: ‘Still Can’t Believe It’

Carmeon Hamilton’s 2023 is off to an amazing start. Still beaming after delivering her first TEDTalk and with a new HGTV show in the works, the “Design Star” alum just learned she’s been named one of Real Simple’s ‘Game Changers’ of 2023 — an illustrious list of 10 leaders the magazine says are inspiring positive change through their good work.

According to senior editorial director Mickey O’Connor, the magazine’s inaugural “Game Changers” issue, featuring actress Kristen Bell as its first-ever celebrity on the cover, shifts the publication’s usual focus on things that make readers’ lives easier to showcasing people — including Hamilton — who are making life easier for others.

On January 13, several hours after Real Simple revealed its inaugural list of Game Changers, Hamilton shared the news with her followers on Instagram.

“Still very much on a high from my #TEDx talk when I get some more amazing news,” she wrote. “The editors of @real_simple magazine have named me as one of 10 notable people in their Game Changers issue, on stands later this week!!!”

Hamilton then listed some of the others who made Real Simple’s list, which includes General Motors CEO Mary Barra, “trendsetting makeup artist” Pat McGrath, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han, and dancer Misty Copeland, who was the first Black principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre.

When someone commented on Hamilton’s post, “In company with Misty Copeland and Jenny Han — yes!! Congrats on the recognition, Carmeon,” the designer replied, “right!!!! I still can’t believe it!”

Another person wrote, “Ayyeee! I would look at the list and be like ‘what an honor to be listed with Carmeon!'” Hamilton responded with 10 crying emojis.

Real Simple Honors Carmeon Hamilton for Making ‘Beautiful Design’ More Accessible

Real Simple says it chose Hamilton for the honor because she’s “a champion of beautiful design that’s accessible to the masses,” highlighting her work as host of HGTV’s “Reno My Rental” and cost-efficient design hacks she shares on social media, like a wall she painted to look like wallpaper, which went viral.

The magazine also highlighted the fact Hamilton has continued to create innovative designs and inspire others while opening up on social media about the tragic death of her husband of 10 years, Marcus, in a 2021 motorcycle accident. She has continued to raise their son alone in the Memphis home they shared together, viewing it as her refuge whether she’s deep in grief or feeling upbeat.

She told Real Simple, “I’m reminding people of what’s important in life while also appreciating pretty things—it’s become my mission.”

In her Instagram post, Hamilton thanked the production team and Real Simple editor-in-chief Lauren Iannotti, who was previously editor-in-chief of Reveal magazine, the now defunct publication helmed by fellow HGTV hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. Hamilton was featured in that magazine’s final issue in December 2022.

Hamilton thanked Iannotti and her team “for even thinking of me for such an honor and I can only hope to continue be the change that the game needs.”

Though the future of “Reno My Rental” is still up in the air, Hamilton announced in December that she’s filming a yet-to-be-announced HGTV series that lets her a team of “makers” from the Memphis area work with homeowners rather than renters, which will allow for actual renovations. A casting call in the Memphis area has been posted online and on social media, searching for homeowners who feel like their house is going through an “identity crisis.”