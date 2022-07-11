HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Helps Controversial Reality TV Star Find Dream Home

Fans of MTV‘s “The Real World” and “The Challenge” may recognize a familiar face on HGTV‘s newest season of “House Hunters.” Julie Stoffer, who raised eyebrows for controversial remarks made during her first foray into television on “The Real World: New Orleans” in 2000, has again drawn harsh criticism in recent weeks for her behavior on “Real World Homecoming: New Orleans,” which debuted April 20 on Paramount+. She has been called out by cast members and fans for creating drama, including accusations she showed housemates naked pictures of her husband, causing one cast member to quit the show early.

Amidst the drama, Stoffer is now also featured on a new episode “House Hunters,” which premiered July 8, chronicling her search for a “forever home” with her husband, ophthalmologist Spencer Rogers, in Lake Country, Wis. In the show’s opening scenes, Stoffer describes herself as a “property manager and also a meditation instructor,” and then shares that she was once on the cast of “The Real World” at a time in her life when she “did a lot of television.”

Couple Purchased Lake Home on ‘House Hunters’ for $1.575 Million

In an Instagram post about Stoffer’s episode, Pie Town Productions, the company that produces “House Hunters,” did not reference Stoffer’s name nor the TV franchises their famous guest had been part of, only describing her as “a former reality TV star.”

In the new episode, Stoffer and Rogers explained that their family of five lived in a “beautiful” Wisconsin home on 2.43 acres, but were ready to upgrade to a lakefront house in Lake Country, an area with multiple lakes in Waukesha County near Milwaukee. Rogers claimed they are “pathologically cheap,” despite their seven-figure budget.

Following the typical “House Hunters” format, the couple toured three homes with real estate agent, Brian Fendry, before making their decision. Although Stoffer initially thought she wanted a fancy, trendy “millennial mansion,” she agreed to a lakefront farmhouse that includes a barn for her to raise chickens, a sledding hill for snowy Wisconsin winters, and plenty of lake views. She shared that the purchase price — $1.575 million — left them room in their budget to purchase a two-level pontoon boat and remodel the kitchen.

Stoffer Pushes Back on Critical Reviewers, Castmates

It is not surprising Stoffer’s appearance on the “Real World” reunion series was not mentioned on “House Hunters,” given that she frequently found herself in hot water for being, as PrimeTimer.com’s Joe Reid wrote in an April 28 column, “the most stressful character on TV right now.”

In a June 8 series review in Variety, columnist Daniel D’Addario wrote that after an “exhausting” exchange with her castmates in the first episode, Stoffer “went on to loudly announce, in a phone call to her husband caught on camera, that she was attempting to save the show by creating drama, including by purposefully drinking herself insensate. In this light, all that came after, including endlessly reversing claims of undeniable sexual attraction to and desperate need to avoid castmate Jamie Murray, was impossible to take seriously, but all too easy to see as part of a portrait of a woman made by the media age.”

The endless drama caused castmate Kelley Wolf to quietly packed up and left the house five days before filming finished. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Wolf explained that she’d felt increasingly uncomfortable due to the behavior of one cast member, whom she claimed showed her sexually explicit photos of her husband, screamed at her during an off-camera exchange, and targeted her from the beginning of the show to create drama. Though Wolf didn’t name her, fans are well-aware she was talking about her interactions with Stoffer.

Stoffer denies any wrongdoing. During a June 12 Instagram Live with Beth Stolarczyk, alumni of The Real World: Los Angeles, she said the “Real World” producers made her look like “an idiot” and claimed that “they told me I was going to be the villain.” Stoffer has received support on her own Instagram feed from fans calling her “authentic” and a “pop culture icon.” However, in the comment section of one post, Stoffer admitted she deletes most negative comments. “The cool thing is that I get to delete bulls*** cuz it’s my page, currated only for people who get it!”

Meanwhile, Stoffer’s family has settled into their new lakefront home. In a July 9 Instagram post, she celebrated life events that were making her happy that day, including their appearance on “House Hunters,” which she called the “best project I’ve done in a decade!”