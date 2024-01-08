Regina Hall Makes a Big Decision in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

HGTV’s hit series “Celebrity IOU” returned to screens with a new crop of episodes on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024. Tonight, January 8, a new episode comes out featuring actress Regina Hall as she works with “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott to help gift a kitchen renovation to her friend Vonda.

Earlier in the day on January 8, HGTV shared a sneak peek from Hall’s episode on Instagram which showed her nailing down some design decisions with Jonathan.

When asked where she wanted to start, Hall knew right away that she wanted a warmer wood finishing for the kitchen floors, to which Jonathan joked “Oh, okay, we’re done.” Jonathan agreed that the warmer floors played well with some of the metals they were using in the space. Then they went on to choose between a light and dark cabinet.

Jonathan told Hall, “If we’re opening up that whole kitchen, we have the opportunity to go darker or we have the opportunity to keep it light but still modernize it in the style of the cabinet,” and that’s just what they did. The pair chose a modern-looking cabinet, but opted for a warm off-white tone to tie it in with the flooring and metal.

Who is Regina Hall’s Friend Vonda?

People reported on Hall’s “Celebrity IOU” episode on January 5, sharing more about the relationship between Hall and her friend Vonda who is receiving the kitchen transformation.

“Vonda’s been with me through the loss of my mom, the loss of my dog, breakups,” Hall says in the episode about her friend whom she met on the set of “Real Husbands of Hollywood”. Vonda worked as the head of the makeup department on the set, and the two have been friends since.

Vonda was hoping to do her own kitchen makeover but had to set her plans aside after her daughter Sabah needed a bone marrow transplant. “Sabah has sickle cell, and Vonda’s a really big advocate for finding a cure and sickle cell awareness,” Hall said. “I think that is what’s so beautiful about Vonda — that is her nature. She is a giver. Yes, she’s going to give to her children because that’s who she is, but she also gives to everyone whose life she touches.”

Hall and the Scott brothers didn’t stop at the kitchen, also replacing Vonda’s 30-year-old HVAC system to keep the air healthy for Sabah, and working on spaces in the dining room and living room.

Luckily, Vonda later explained in the episode, “with the sickle cell and the bone marrow, it was successful. She’s sickle cell free.”

What Other Celebs Are Appearing on ‘Celebrity IOU’ This Season?

Hall is one of eight famous faces set to appear in the new season of “Celebrity IOU”.

Emmy-winner Ray Romano and actress Anna Faris both aired their episodes of the series on January 1. With Hall’s episode airing on January 8, the remaining five celebrities are actress and “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik, Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, actress Rosario Dawson from Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”, “The Nanny” star and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Zoe Saldaña.

All past episodes of “Celebrity IOU” are available for streaming on Max.

READ NEXT: Dave Marrs Receives Words of Encouragement After Unfortunate Roadblock