HGTV Star Alison Victoria Stunned by Headlines About Her Relationship

When longtime HGTV star Alison Victoria made her blossoming relationship with filmmaker Brandt Andersen Instagram official on June 12, 2024, she couldn’t believe the media frenzy that followed.

“We did not think it was that big of a deal,” she told Us Weekly, adding that “surprises are good.” But the “Windy City Rehab” star was thrilled by the reaction from many who knew about his work as a producer on major movies and a documentarian devoted to showcasing the refugee crisis around the world.

“He is the most amazing human I’ve ever met,” she gushed to the outlet. “I love that everybody already knew how amazing he was. And now I could just be so proud to be next to him.”

Brandt Andersen Says He ‘Binge-Watched’ Alison Victoria’s ‘Windy City Rehab’ After They Met

Victoria, 42, confirmed her relationship with Andersen, 46, in an Instagram post that featured multiple photos of her at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on June 9, snuggling on the red carpet with her new love.

“My 🤍,” Victoria captioned her post, and added a quote by ancient philosopher Rumi: “Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.”

The couple stepped out again in Los Angeles for the 6th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, posing on the red carpet. While there, Andersen told Us Weekly that they started out as friends.

“I have no friends who I laugh with like I did with her,” he told the outlet. “It just became something more because we just love being with each other.”

He also admitted to Us Weekly that he’d never seen her main HGTV series, so he made sure to get caught up quickly.

“As soon as we met, I binge-watched (her show) like crazy,” he said. “Now, I’m like an expert on her show. She’s amazing.”

Giving a glimpse into their relationship, Andersen continued, “She’s just very honest. We have a very honest relationship where we just laugh and we laugh and we just have a great time all the time. No matter what’s going on in our lives, we kind of laugh our way through. We dance.”

Victoria chimed in, “We love cooking and dancing and laughing. It’s all about the simple things.”

Alison Victoria Hasn’t Ruled Out Including New Beau in Reality Series

Victoria, who currently appears on the fourth season of HGTV’s “Battle on the Beach” and launched her own production company in early June, doesn’t have any plans on turning her relationship into her latest reality show. But she also hasn’t ruled it out.

“Oh, God. I mean, never say never,” Victoria joked to Us Weekly. “We’ll see. You never know.”

Victoria’s new relationship has been a welcome surprise for many of her fans, who are aware of the heartache she’s gone through in her love life.

According to The List, Victoria was married to fellow Chicago native Luke Harding in 2013. But Victoria wrote on Facebook in 2022 that the relationship ended after four years, expressing her disappointment that she didn’t freeze her eggs sooner because she thought she’d wind up starting a family with him.

In 2020, People reported that Victoria was dating “longtime boyfriend” Michael Marks. It’s not clear when they split, or how long she’s been dating Andersen.