HGTV Makes Unexpected Announcement on Star Scott McGillivray

After weeks of speculation and fan questions, HGTV has announced that Canadian real estate investor and renovator Scott McGillivray‘s show will air in the U.S. after all. The fifth season of “Scott’s Vacation House Rules” has been airing in Canada since April, but there were no details on plans to air it in the U.S.

The network typically spends weeks teasing upcoming show premieres, HGTV surprised fans via social media on May 30, 2024, revealing that a new season of “Scott’s Vacation House Rules” would begin airing two days later, on June 1.

The network’s post read, “Attention, U.S. audiences! The wait is finally over—a new season of #VacationHouseRules with @scott_mcgillivray premieres stateside Saturday, June 1, at 8/7c on HGTV!!”

The show will kick off a busy month of premieres for HGTV, including a new show from Drew and Jonathan Scott and a new season of “Battle on the Beach.”

Fans Express Relief Over Scott McGillivray’s Show Finally Airing in the U.S.

A fifth season of “Scott’s Vacation House Rules,” in which McGillivray, 46, renovates vacation getaways with designer Debra Salmoni, began airing on HGTV Canada on April 22. As he promoted its premiere on social media, his U.S. fans loudly complained that they couldn’t see it.

In response to one who asked on Instagram whether it would ever air stateside, McGillivray responded, “It’ll be coming soon to the US, I’ll make an announcement when it does 🙌”

At the time, according to Country Living, an HGTV rep said they couldn’t confirm a date for the show to air in the U.S. So the sudden announcement that the show will return on June 1 thrilled many fans.

One commented, “Woohoo 🎉 best news of the day! 👏”

Another wrote, “Yes 🙌 finally it’s about time Love 💕 the show”

McGillivray has been a top rated HGTV star in the U.S. and Canada since 2008, per the network. In addition to “Vacation House Rules,” he’s been the star and executive producer of multiple hit shows including “Income Property” and “Buyers Bootcamp.” In the summer of 2023, he also co-starred with his good friend and fellow HGTV star Bryan Baeumler in “Renovation Resort Showdown.”

Not all of McGillivray’s shows have aired in the U.S. though. He has also served as host of HGTV Canada’s “Moving the McGillivrays” and “Scott’s Own Vacation House,” plus a 2020 digital series that can still be viewed online, titled “Scott’s House Call.”

June 2024 Will Be a Busy Month of Premieres on HGTV

McGillivray’s June 1 premiere kicks off a busy month of premieres on HGTV.

On June 2, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ return to HGTV in celebration of the 10th anniversary of “Fixer Upper.” The first five series aired on HGTV before the couple left the network in 2018. They went on to create their own Magnolia Network with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of both networks. Two half-hour episodes of the Gaines’ new “Fixer Upper” spin-off, “Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse” will air simultaneously on Magnolia and HGTV starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

After the Gaines’ premiere episodes air, the first of four new “Celebrity I.O.U.” episodes starring Drew and Jonathan Scott will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. The new episode features them teaming up to help actress Patricia Arquette execute a life-changing renovation for a longtime family friend. Other new episodes will feature two Academy Award winners — actor Laurence Fishburne and Marlee Matlin — and Emmy Award winner Camryn Manheim with her son Milo, per the brothers’ website.

The next night, on June 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern time, “Battle on the Beach” returns for its fourth season with Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victora helping three teams of competitors remodel beach homes located in a new destination — Oak Island, North Carolina. The winning team, judged by HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, will receive a $50,000 cash prize for adding the most value to their home.

Then, on June 5, the “Property Brothers” return with a brand new show called “Backed By the Bros” at 9 p.m. Eastern time. The twins have said this show is nothing like any other show they’ve done, following them as they advise and provide resources to different real estate investors trying to create revenue-generating properties.

On June 18, HGTV will also premiere Jonathan Knight’s spin-off series, “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp” at 9 p.m. Eastern, tracking the ups and downs of him refurbishing a New England resort for his family to run.

Finally, on June 30, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt return to HGTV for their fourth season of “100 Day Dream Home” at 9 p.m. Eastern time.