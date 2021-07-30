Sitcom Star to Host New HGTV Show

HGTV just got a whole lot funnier!

Fresh off the cancellation of her NBC show “Good Girls,” People revealed Retta will host HGTV’s newest series, “Ugliest House in America.”

Set to premiere in 2022, the series will showcase homes believed to be the ugliest in the nation. The owners of the winning “ugliest house in America” will then receive a $150,000 renovation.

“I loooove a renovation ‘before and after’ so to have a front row seat from beginning to end in ‘Ugliest House in America’ is pretty damn exciting, especially since I fancy myself an amateur designer,” the stand-up comedian said in a press release. “My go-to design recommendations are to add a chandelier and more cabinets for storage, so amateur!”

Retta is likely best known for her role as Donna during the seven-season run of “Parks and Recreation.”

“‘Ugliest House in America’ is going to offer an exploration of America’s homes like we’ve never seen before,” added Betsy Ayala, the senior vice president, production and development, HGTV, in the press release. “This series will be eye candy with a twist as we showcase ‘home’ in an entirely new way, and with Retta at the helm, is sure to be a hilarious and fun-filled journey of the country’s oddest, wildest and most ridiculous homes.”

HGTV Greenlit New Show From Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent

HGTV has announced the return of two fan-favorites who recently competed on “Rock the Block” – Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.

The real-life couple will star in “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” a six-episode series produced by Jonathan and Drew Scott. According to the announcement, the fathers-of-two will help families part with ‘unnecessary belongings” before moving into a new home. They will hen

“We all have stuff we have in our homes that bog us down,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “Nate and Jeremiah are the friends who come in with their charming personalities and gorgeous design ideas that inspire us to make the changes we need to create a fresh start in a beautifully styled place.”

The new series is expected to air this fall.

Mary Welch Fox Stasik’s ‘Breaking Bland’ Set to Premiere in August

The newest show joining the HGTV lineup, “Breaking Bland,” is set to premiere on August 4, with Mary Welch Fox Stasik at the helm. According to the network’s announcement, the interior designer will work with clients in Charleston, South Carolina to “create living spaces that express their individuality and design aesthetic with pizazz and confidence.”

“My goal is to showcase each client’s personality while also encouraging them to take some bold risks,” she said in a press release. “I want to help them embrace their fun, weird sides in the best way possible.”

The first two of seven episodes will air back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Eastern. Per the announcement, the series premiere will see Fox Stasik add “the Charleston spirit” into a family’s home, including “a colorful kitchen and a kid-friendly bar.”

