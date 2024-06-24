Retta Shares Update on Status of New HGTV Show

Actor, comedian, and HGTV host Retta first teased her new show with the network, “Scariest House in America”, in May 2024. Now, Retta has an update about when fans can expect the “Ugliest House in America” spinoff, which will see her traveling the country in pursuit of the scariest home design she can find.

“Coming in October…” Retta captioned a June 23 Instagram post, which featured a photo slideshow of all of her looks from the upcoming series. “We just finished shooting the first season of Scariest House in America (thank God 🙏🏾) . . . and the lewks are SCARY good. Keep an eye out for it in October. I normally go for bright colors in Ugliest House but we went for a fall vibe this go around with more pants and long sleeves. (Went out of my comfort zone with some blues even!) Had a lot of fun putting these designs and looks together with @jaimeelyseofficial. And don’t you worry because Season 6 of Ugliest is IN THE WORKS!”

See Retta’s “Scariest House in America” wardrobe below.

Fans Love Retta’s Fashions for ‘Scariest House in America’

Fans of Retta and her work on HGTV were thrilled to hear that she’d be back on their screens soon, and let her know in the comment section.

“I love your outfits… all of them.. your looks and colors are always so beautiful 😍 can’t wait to watch you showing off these scary homes 👻,” one fan wrote.

“Love the show and all your outfits!” another fan added.

“I swear this show is a front for you to showcase these incredible looks and I’m here for it! 👏 👏 👏 😍,” a third user added.

More fan comments complimented Retta’s looks, which spanned a variety of colors and silhouettes, from a yellow and brown plaid tracksuit to a baby blue dress with lacy sleeves and collar. Some users called for the star to dive into the fashion world, with one fan comment reading, “Fashion line from you, please!! I would buy every piece ❤️ 🔥.”

Alison Victoria is Joining Retta on ‘Scariest House in America’

Not only will Retta be taking on the “Scariest House” spinoff, but she’ll be joined by her “Ugliest House in America” partner in crime Alison Victoria. In “Ugliest House”, Victoria gives the winning home a $150,000 makeover each season. The network confirmed in its original announcement that Victoria would be stepping in for a similar role in “Scariest House”, though the exact budget was not disclosed.

Retta shared a photo of herself and Victoria arm-in-arm in matching floral looks on her Instagram story on June 23. Victoria shared the same photo to her Instagram page later that day, captioning the post, “🤍 🎬,” and tagging Retta.

“Does this mean it’s Ugliest House time again?!?! 😍,” one fan commented, and while it may not be time for the next season of their original show, the network confirmed that “Ugliest House in America” was renewed for a 6th season, which is set for a 2025 premiere.

