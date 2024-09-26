New Famous Faces Join ‘Rock the Block’ Season 6

“Rock the Block” is coming back in 2025. According to Deadline, HGTV has renewed the fan-favorite renovation competition series for a sixth season. The network has also announced the four teams and the location for the seven-episode season.

Joining host Ty Pennington on the Block, just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, are Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) and Michel Smith Boyd (“Luxe for Less”), Jonathan and Jordan Knight (“Farmhouse Fixer” and its recent “Camp Revamp” spinoff), Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (“Down Home Fab”), and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (“Renovation Aloha”).

This marks a return to the competiton series for Alison, Michel, and Jonathan (while his brother and New Kids on the Block bandmate has appeared previously as a judge).

Alison’s back for her third go-around, having competed on season 1 of “Rock the Block” (back when stars competed as individuals rather than in teams of two) and returned for season 2 alongside Mike Holmes. Michel won season 4 of the series with his “Luxe for Less” co-star Anthony Elle. Jonathan lost to Michel and Anthony while competing alongside his “Farmhouse Fixer” co-star Kristina Crestin.

Fans React to the ‘Rock the Block’ Season 6 Cast

HGTV shared the casting news in a September 26 Instagram post, confirming that the show is leaning into the returning players against newbies casting twist. “Your favorite epic renovation battle is returning in Spring 2025! This time around on ‘Rock the Block’, though, there’s a twist: it’s Veterans vs. Rookies—expect to see former competitors and judges face off against Block newcomers just outside of Salt Lake City for bragging rights and a street named in their honor,” the network’s caption read.

Fans took to the post’s comment section to share their excitement over the new cast announcement.

“You made my day!!! Love love love the Knight brothers. Can’t wait! ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“I love all of these designers but Allison and Michel are going to absolutely kill it!” another user added.

“Yayyyy will definitely be watching bec of Kamohai and Tristyn!! Love you guys!! @kamohaiandtristyn good luck!! u got this!! 💪🏻 🙌🏼,” a third fan commented.

“Ahhhh!! Chelsea and Cole! 😍 😍,” a fourth fan shared.

The four teams will each be assigned one of four identical properties in the Salt Lake City area (and the largest backyards in “Rock the Block” history, per the network), and will be given six weeks and $250,000 to renovate the spaces and add the most value to their home’s appraisal.

Filming for the series is expected to begin soon. While a premiere date has not yet been set, the past seasons of “Rock the Block” have typically premiered in March of each year.

Who Won ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5?

Season 5 of “Rock the Block” wrapped in April 2024, and also featured a casting twist. For the first time, all four teams were returning competitors, each hoping to earn redemption from their first time on the series.

In the end, twin designers Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from “Unsellable Houses” took home the win, rising above Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (“Bargain Block”), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”), and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”).

