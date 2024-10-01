‘Rock the Block’ House Takes on Damage in Wake of Hurricane Helene

HGTV set the fifth season of its hit renovation competition series “Rock the Block” in Treasure Island, Florida, along the western side of the state. Unfortunately, this put the season 5 homes right in the path of Hurricane Helene, which formed on September 24 made its way up into the United States through Florida’s Gulf Coast before officially dissipating on September 29.

Sarah Baeumler, one of the season 5 contestants, shared a before and after photo of her and her husband Bryan Baeumler’s “Rock the Block” house in a September 29 Instagram post, showing the back patio and pool areas of their house as they had designed it and then in the aftermath of the hurricane damage.

“Before and after Hurricane Helene hit ‘Rock the Block’. Thinking of everyone in Florida and beyond ♥️ If you’re able, please consider supporting local relief efforts throughout the southern states,” Sarah captioned her post.

Fans React to Damaged ‘Rock the Block’ House

Sarah’s post shows that the building is still in tact, however the exterior of their “Rock the Block” home has taken on quite a bit of damage. The lounging deck that the Baeumlers built above their pool had been completely uprooted, with half of the deck sitting in the pool and the three lounge chairs still atop it. The area was also covered in dirt that had been whipped up by the storm.

Users took to Sarah’s comment section to share their thoughts on the damage taken on by the property.

“Oh no! The whole cantilever deck was ruined. Hopefully the only damage here was to materials and not any loss of life here,” one user commented.

“We spend a lot of time in this area. So sad to see the destruction and terrifying to think what could have been had they taken a direct hit. 😱,” another fan wrote.

“It’s just heartbreaking! Praying for everyone!! Was thinking about this house and wondering how it made out. Thank you for sharing,” a third user chimed in.

“You can always replace and fix ‘things’ that have been damaged! My prayers are with the families that lost loved ones! They can’t be replaced! 🙏🏻,” a fourth fan added.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Are Helping Sell the ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Houses

The damage from Hurricane Helene came right after the Baeumlers’ “Rock the Block” house sold. According to Realtor.com, the home sold on September 17 for $2,900,000, with the help of another familiar HGTV face. Florida locals Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are helping list and sell the season 5 “Rock the Block” houses, as they confirmed in a March 2024 Instagram post when they were set to judge on the latest season.

“Tonight we are judging the living room spaces of these beautiful homes located right across the bay from us in Treasure Island. Not only are we looking at the design and appraised value, but as the listing agents of these properties we want to see what team made the smartest decisions,” Mika wrote in her caption at the time.

