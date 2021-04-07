Rock the Block Designers Slammed for ‘Unfinished Work’

On a recent episode of HGTV’s Rock the Block, we learn that curtains are best served as window coverings and not as a wall feature.

Contestants were challenged to upgrade the master bedroom suites in their homes. Judges Egypt Sherrod, Flipping Virgins, and her husband Mike Jackson would determine how much value the designers added to the overall project.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent from Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House opted to add floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall curtains as a feature behind the bed. The pair wanted to add a luxe personality to the otherwise boxy space.

The judges had a very different opinion about Berkus and Jeremiah’s design choice.

Sherrod asked her husband, “What do you think about the drapes behind the bed eating up the wall instead of a feature wall?”

Jackson responds, “it almost feels as if there’s unfinished work behind there.”

Sherrod agrees, adding, “I think it shrinks the room.”

Take a look at the Instagram post below, and you be the judge:

The teams also had a color challenge. Each duo selected a number on a paint can that would reveal a color that had to be used in the bedroom design. Most teams created wall hangings with this surprise hue.

Berkus and Jeremiah got a vibrant shade of red, and unhappy with this tone, they devised a plan to layer it behind the curtain wall feature by painting a big red rectangle.

Since the red paint was hidden, the judges did not give them credit for meeting the color challenge.

It’s clear the drapes on the wall in this competition were not the right choice for Berkus and Jeremiah. Perhaps next time, they will go the more usual route and mount the curtains against the window instead of the wall.

Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab and Mike Holmes from Holmes on Homes were the winners in this challenge.

Upon entering the master bathroom, the judges were wowed. Sherrod exclaims, “It’s the Ombre-tile for me.”

What HGTV Designers Are Competing?

David Bromstead, My Lottery Dream Home, pairs up with Tiffany Brooks, $50K Three Ways. The pair are book-ends. Bromstead won the first season of HGTV Design Star in 2006, and Brooks was the latest winner in 2013.

We also have Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, 100 Day Dream Home. In their series, the Kleinschmidts help families design and build the perfect home in only 100 days. It seems like this competition is ready-made for this team.

As mentioned above, Holmes and Victoria form another team. Victoria is back from Season 1, so she has a heads up on what to expect from the competition.

Berkus and Jeremiah round out the celebrity squads. Aside from being an interior designer, Berkus owns the Chicago design firm Nate Berkus Associates. Jeremiah was also involved in the 2020 Netflix series Say I Do as an event designer.

Rock the Block Features Tons of HGTV Star Power

Rock the Block first aired on HGTV in October 2019.

The series features HGTV stars who compete against one another to renovate an entire home quickly. The stars are paired up, creating four teams. There is one team per house, and each group is given a set budget to redecorate their blank-slate home completely.

Rock the Block is currently in its second season, and we see a lot of fan favorites.

In each episode, Ty Pennington, the show’s host in Season 2, presents the team with their challenges and prizes.

There is a carousel of guest judges, like Tarek El Moussa from Flip or Flop and Page Turner from Flip or Flop Nashville.

Even though Rock the Block is chock-full of HGTV celebrities, no one team is safe from direct criticism of their work.

