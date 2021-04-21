One Rock the Block Season 2 House Still Hasn’t Sold

HGTV stars David Bromstead from My Lottery Dream Home, and Tiffany Brooks from 50K Three Ways paired up to design a Tudor-style home on Rock the Block Season 2, and it’s still on the market.

According to Redfin, the Dallas, Georgia home was first listed on February 28.

The four-bathroom, six-bedroom house has been on the market for over a month and a half, with no offers.

Throughout the duo’s home, the carousel of judges was met with tons of bold wallpaper and rich color. At times this was an advantage for Bromstead and Brooks.

This strategy earned the HGTV stars the win in the Rock the Living Room challenge.

Judges were impressed by the addition of a mother-in-law suite, which added the most value to the home that week.

Bromstead took to Instagram to celebrate the success with fans, “Tiff and I are dancing in our crazy museum of fun times. We are not afraid of color, patterns or really anything when it comes to design. We never play it safe and we never will.”

At times the Bromstead and Brooks’ daring designs did not get the judge’s attention.

In the Rock the Kitchen challenge Tarek El Moussa from Flip or Flop commented on the green cabinets saying, “It’s very specific and sometimes as you know guys know, people can’t look past something like that.”

Perhaps El Moussa was correct, and some of the home’s specificity is why it still hasn’t sold. Being the longest home on the market out of the four doesn’t mean there is no value. This house may just be waiting on the right buyer.

Which Rock the Block Season 2 House Sold First?

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, from Nate and Jeremiah Save My House, didn’t win season 2 of Rock The Block, but their house was the first to sell of the four.

Berkus and Brent’s home sold on April 13 for the total asking price. They implemented a European-style design in their house, and this aesthetic won them two challenges.

The team’s first win came with the Rock the Basement challenge.

Berkus and Brent added a ton of value to their property when they managed to turn the basement into a fully functional apartment with two bedrooms, a kitchen, and the pair even included a cozy theater room.

The designer’s second win was earned with the Rock the Exteriors challenge.

This challenge was judged by Mike Pyle and Carmen Sabatella from HGTV’s Inside Out. Berkus and Brent spent $40,000 on the outside-scape of their home, and it was a large portion of their $225,000 budget. The team opted to go with an all-brick exterior which wowed the judges.

When Did Rock the Block Season 2 Winners House Sale?

Rock the Block Season 2 winners were Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt from100 Day Dream Home.

According to Zillow, the couple’s home was listed on March 1 and has been pending since April 10.

The big achievement came as a surprise to many as week after week the couple failed to win any challenges.

During the Rock the Main Bedrooms challenge judge Egypt Sherrod from Flipping Virgins admitted the Kleinschmidt’s came close to winning the week, but the pair were beat out by Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab, and Mike Holmes from Holmes on Homes.

Mika was not too happy with this decision, “I’m a little pissed”, she explained, “we put our blood sweat and tears last night, so we thought we had a win.”

When the Kleinschmidt’s property was complete, the judges agreed the Mika and Brian added the most overall value over their competitors.

Perhaps sooner rather later, a buyer will see the value in the home Bromstead and Brooks designed.

READ NEXT: Snubbed Rock the Block Duo Validated by Quick Sell