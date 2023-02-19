‘Rock the Block’ House Put Up For Sale After Major Changes

HGTV’s hit show “Rock the Block” season three was filmed near Charleston, South Carolina. Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from “Married to Real Estate” came out as the winning team, while Dave and Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous”, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from “Unsellable Houses”, and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block” all finished fabulous home renovations during the six weeks of the competition.

Now, Bynum and Thomas’s home is hitting the market for the second time, after selling for $950,000 in September 2022. The six-bedroom, five-and-half-bathroom home is now listed at $989,900, though it doesn’t look quite like it did at the end of the competition.

The Current Owners Have Made Changes to Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’s Designs

“Since the show’s debut, the current owners have made subtle, yet tasteful changes to ‘soften’ the original design of the home,” the newest real estate listing for Bynum and Thomas’s “Rock the Block” home reads.

The biggest of these changes came in the living room. When they first completed the home’s living room, Bynum wrote on Instagram that he and Thomas “worked so hard to create a unique and inviting space that felt like it was years in the making, instead of brand new construction”. HGTV wrote about the space as well, saying, “From a spectacular, geometric detail surrounding the foyer pass-through to curvaceous furniture and an all-enveloping palette of warm, historic tones, every element of the first floor’s design feels intentional and generous.”

Despite this warmth, the current owners (who never lived in the home, according to SFGate) decided to make some key changes before selling the home, including whitewashing the brick fireplace, painting the walls and french doors a cooler off-white, and staging the house with lighter, more angular furniture than Bynum and Thomas had originally used. These color changes also worked their way into the bedrooms and bathrooms of the home, with a lot of the cabinets being painted over in white. The home’s exterior was also changed from a bright shade of blue on top with brown siding along the front porch to a duller shade of blue over the whole home and garage.

‘Rock the Block’ Returns March 6

“Rock the Block” season three premiered on February 28, 2022 and nearly one year later the wait is almost over for fans of the show, as the fourth season is set to premiere on March 6, 2023 at 9 pm Eastern on HGTV. This season will see a face-off between Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island”, Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less”, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”.

“Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington spoke with Heavy ahead of the series’ new season, and shared that all four teams are ready to deliver great designs and big surprises, but that he was most surprised by the work of Knight and Crestin as well as Boyd and Elle, as they were the teams he knew the least about coming into the show. He also spoke about the level of difficulty this season being very high, describing the season as, “A steep uphill climb, but once at the top, it’s an incredible view. But it’s the highest, steepest climb I’ve ever seen.”

READ NEXT: 2 HGTV Couples Join Forces For New Project