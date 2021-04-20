Snubbed Rock the Block Duo Validated by Quick Sell

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent were not crowned the winners of HGTV’s Rock the Block season 2, but the pair’s work was validated when their home was the first to sell.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom house only spent 42 days on the market.

According to Zillow, Berkus, and Brent’s 4,120-square-foot Dallas, Georgia home was listed on March 1 for $635,000 and sold on April 13 for the full asking price. Per the real estate website, the house is more expensive than 117.47% of the nearby properties.

During the season, the pair emerged as early favorites, having won two challenges in a row.

Berkus took to Instagram to celebrate one of the wins, “Our basement for the win! Finally…. We’ve been such gracious losers this entire time. But, who can argue with a two-bedroom income-generating rental property? Oh yea, we won! #RockTheBlock @jeremiahbrent.”

The stars of Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House managed to squeeze the most out of the basement renovation by turning it into a potential rental space.

Berkus and Brent created an apartment in the basement, including a full bathroom, two bedrooms, a living room, a full-size kitchen, a small theater room, and a separate entrance. Even their competitors were impressed.

The HGTV stars also took the $5,000 prize for the exterior finish of their home. The pair spent $40,000 on the all brick exterior, which took up a large chunk of their $225,000 budget.

The judges may not have seen the value in the design duo’s work, but actual homebuyers did.

Who Won Rock the Block Season 2?

Over the course of six weeks, four teams of two competed to renovate four homes completely, and the husband and wife team of Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt won the season.

The teams were comprised of all HGTV stars: David Bromstead, star of My Lottery Dream Home, and Tiffany Brooks of $50K Three Ways, Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab, and Mike Holmes of Holmes on Homes, and Berkus and Brent rounded out the foursome of teams.

Rock the Block season 1 winner Jasmine Roth, accompanied by Ken and Anita Corsini from Flip or Flop Atlanta, was brought in to judge the overall value added to each home.

Mika shared her team’s win on Instagram, “There are no words to describe this ending ! I’m most proud that we were able to show our 12 year old daughter that resilience pays off and that you have to keep pushing.”

Having not won a challenge all season, this may have shocked many fans. But with added features such as an in-law suite, home gym, and bowling alley, the judges deemed that these renovations generated the most overall value.

The Kleinschmidt’s home was appraised at $625,000, which added $150,000 to the home’s value.

Will Rock the Block Return for a Season 3?

HGTV has yet to officially announced the renewal of the series, but looking at the performance of season 2, we may know something soon.

The finale of Rock the Block season 2 aired on April 12, and according to Market Screener, the series is captivating millions of viewers:

“Now on record as the highest-rated episode of the series, the finale attracted more than 4.9 total million viewers and ranked as the #1 cable program across Monday prime with households.”

HGTV president Jane Latman had this to say of the show, “Rock the Block’s superstar talent, incredible room designs, and electric competition challenges hooked HGTV fans right out of the gate and ultimately led to its tremendous ratings success. It’s no wonder the finale episode attracted nearly 5 million viewers alone and was the highest-rated episode in Rock the Block history.”

As of the writing of this article, the other three homes have yet to sell.

