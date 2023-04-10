Winner Revealed: ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Finale Live Recap

It all ends tonight. HGTV’s “Rock the Block” is crowning its season four winner. For the past five weeks, viewers have followed four teams — Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island,” Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less,” Mitch Glew and Page Turner from “Fix My Flip,” and Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer” — as they renovated identical $1.9 million homes in Berthoud, Colorado, each armed with a $250,000 budget.

Tonight viewers will find out which team added the most value to their home and will take home the title of “Rock the Block” champions, along with the prize of having the street where the competition took place named after them.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Rock the Block” season 4 episode 6, “Kitchen Face-Off” (April 10, 2023). Do not read ahead if you do not want the season 4 winners spoiled.

‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Finale Live Recap & Winner Revealed

Reigning “Rock the Block” champions Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson return with season one winner Jasmine Roth to judge the finished houses and name a winning team, but first, teams were four days to add the finishing touches to their homes, including the bonus garage and study.

Page and Mitch used their bonus spaces to add another bathroom on their main level and a gym in their bonus garage. Bryan and Sarah incorporated a workspace into their bonus garage. Michel and Anthony turned their final spaces into a study that doubles as a guest bedroom (with a full bathroom en suite) and a makerspace for creative work. Jonathan and Kristina spent the $5,000 left in their budget to turn their bonus garage into a workspace for outdoor activities.

Who Won Each Weekly Challenge Leading Into Finale Night?

Prior to the finale, “Rock the Block” teams competed in five episodes that saw them work on a different area of the house. After each area was completed, two HGTV stars would come to the block to tour the spaces and act as guest judges, choosing a weekly winner. The results up until the final are:

Week 1: Jenny and Dave Marrs (from “Fixer to Fabulous”) named Jonathan and Kristina as the winners of the Kitchen Face-Off

Week 2: Mina Starsiak Hawk (“Good Bones”) and Jenn Todryk (“No Demo Reno”) named Page and Mitch as the winners of the Living Room Face-Off

Week 3: In the show’s first blind judging, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”) named Michel and Anthony as the winners of the Main Suite Face-Off

Week 4: Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) and Veronica Valencia (“Revealed”) named Jonathan and Kristina as the winners of the Lower Level Face-Off (their second win).

Week 5: Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (“100 Day Dream Home”) named Bryan and Sarah as the winners of the Exterior Face-Off

READ NEXT: Drew Scott Shares ‘Beautiful’ Photo of Almost 1-Year-Old Son Parker