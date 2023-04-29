‘Rock the Block’ Winner Michel Smith Boyd Shares ‘Adorable’ Video With Nephew

HGTV host and newest “Rock the Block” champion Michel Smith Boyd shared a look at his family side when he posted a video after a day spent watching his 2-year-old nephew Savad.

“#uncle Chel. This week my #nephew Savad turned 2 (fellow Taurean) and this was the first time he stayed with me alone. 😩 I’m tired. But my heart is full 🥰❤️” Boyd captioned his April 28 Instagram post.

Boyd’s time watching Savad went off without a hitch, as his brother Winston Vicks commented on Boyd’s post, writing, “You did a good job brother! Thank you! We love you very much,” to which Boyd replied, “i love you both ❤️”.

Michel Smith Boyd’s Nephew Impressed Fans With His Football Skills

Boyd’s “Adorable!!” video was well-received by fans and featured the uncle and nephew laughing and playing catch with a football while running around Boyd’s living room.

“The fact that he’s 2 and knew to get down to catch that 🏈. NFL look out !!!! 💙 💙 💙 💙 🎂 🎂 🎂” one fan commented.

“❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Did you see the arm on that lil guy!?! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️” another user wrote.

“Savad!!! Good job, buddy!!” a third fan added.

While many took note of Savad’s football skills, another feature of Boyd’s video that caught followers’ attention were the floors in Boyd’s home.

“What type a floors in s this house I’m seeing. They’re different and beautiful” one fan commented, to which Boyd responded that they were “porcelain, meant to look like horn”.

“I don’t even know what to look at first… the baby too cute, the fit check is 🔥, the floors, the curtains, the island, and the whole decor! 😍😍 just know we are best friends in my head! You me and Anthony!” another fan wrote, referring to Boyd’s “Rock the Block” partner Anthony Elle.

Michel Smith Boyd & Anthony Elle Won ‘Rock the Block’ After Fears Their Design Was Too Specific

Boyd and Elle have a longstanding work relationship, having teamed up for many projects on their own show “Luxe for Less” before competing on (and winning) the fourth season of “Rock the Block”. Boyd and Elle’s theme for their home’s design was “Mountain Modern”, and included some elements that would befit a bachelor pad (including a urinal in the main suite bathroom).

While their choice of amenities like the urinal helped them win the main suite face-off and take the title at the end of the season, they also led to some backlash for the design duo, who received multiple critiques from the guest judges during weeks one (Dave and Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous”) and two (Mina Starsiak Hawk from “Good Bones” and Jenn Todryk from “No Demo Reno”) that their design was “too specific”. The fear was that in a competition to raise the value of their home that Boyd and Elle were limiting their potential buyer pool with a less family-friendly design than some of their competitors.

Despite their potentially limited buyer pool, Boyd and Elle were able to add value to their home in other places, including extending the front deck to wrap around the main suite and adding a Murphy bed and en suite bathroom to their final spaces which helped them edge out competitors Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island”), Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”), and Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (from “Farmhouse Fixer”).

