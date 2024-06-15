‘Rock the Block’ Alum Wants a Chance at ‘Redemption’ on Another Season

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk competed on the first season of “Rock the Block” when it aired on the network in 2019, and now she’s ready for her second chance.

Starsiak Hawk went live on Instagram on June 11 to answer fan questions while she assembled a lighting fixture for one of her ongoing renovation projects, and opened up about her desire to compete again. After she read a fan comment saying she was “the best” on her season (during which she lost on the top prize to “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth), the “Good Bones” host responded, “Thank you. You guys, I was so competitive, that was a while ago. I’m still very competitive but I’m a little more level-headed now. Man, was I bummed that I did not win anything on ‘Rock the Block’.

Starsiak Hawk then called for fans to help her get back on the show. “You guys, message HGTV. Say Mina needs redemption, put her on the next season because I feel like I was robbed. But it was still fun and I loved getting to work with everyone else,” she added.

‘Rock the Block’ Brought Back Former Contestants In Season 5

While Starsiak Hawk is looking for her “Rock the Block” redemption, four former duos from the show got their second chance during season 5 of the show which aired in March 2024. The four teams were “Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas and “Unsellable Houses” stars Lyndsay Davis and Leslie Lamb from “Rock the Block” season 3 as well as “Fix My Flip” stars Page Turner and Mitch Glew and “Battle on the Beach” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Rock the Block” season 4.

The second-chance season saw the four returning teams renovating waterfront homes in Treasure Island, Florida, the first location in the series to feature a dock space and a pool.

Although Starsiak Hawk wasn’t on the redemption season of “Rock the Block”, the idea of her returning to the show is not completely out of the question, as one of her season 1 competitors, Alison Victoria, came back in season 2 alongside fellow HGTV host Mike Holmes (from “Holmes On Homes”).

Mina Starsiak Hawk Appeared on ‘House Hunters: All Stars’

Play

Although Starsiak Hawk is still waiting for her second chance at “Rock the Block”, she did get to take part in another iconic HGTV franchise when she joined the roster of HGTV hosts appearing on the spinoff “House Hunters: All Stars”.

The “House Hunters” spinoff kept the same format as the original series, however Starsiak Hawk and the other HGTV stars served as the real estate agents, taking clients to tour three homes, one of which they purchased by the episode’s end.

“That was really fun, because it was so different. I really liked that,” Starsiak Hawk said of her experience filming her one episode of the spinoff. “House Hunters” required much less work of Starsiak Hawk than “Good Bones”, as she did not have to renovate any of the homes herself, and didn’t have to invest her own money into the projects, either.

READ NEXT: Alison Victoria, Dave & Jenny Marrs Wow Fans With Emmy Awards Looks