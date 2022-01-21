‘Rock the Block’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

HGTV’s hit renovation competition, “Rock the Block” returns for its third season on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Over six weeks and with a budget of $225,000, four teams of HGTV stars will renovate identical homes in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. The network announced this season takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Get ready for another wild and visually stunning ride,” Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at HGTV, Betsy Ayala, said in a press release. “Some of these duos are far more competitive than we ever knew and you won’t believe how they take inspiration from the grandeur of Charleston and put their own twist on it to make every space unforgettable.”

This season’s competitors include Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block”; and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Former “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star Ty Pennington returns for his second outing as host. In a press release, he said, “It’s going to be a blast to see these incredibly talented HGTV stars from all corners of the country—Seattle, Detroit, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Atlanta—strap on their renovation tool belts and bring their unique skill sets to this competition table. The result will be four incredible, entirely customized homes that only add to the beauty and appeal of the Charleston area.”

A Rotating Panel of HGTV Stars Will Judge the Rooms Each Week

Each week, the teams will face off in smaller challenges judged by a rotating panel made up of HGTV stars and past “Rock the Block” competitors, according to a press release.

New Kids on the Block singer and “Farmhouse Fixer” star Jonathan Knight will kick off the season with his brother Jordan to judge the kitchens

Following in their footsteps, season 1 winner and “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth will judge living rooms and foyers. Main bedroom suites will be evaluated by “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria and “Fix My Flip” star Page Turner. The mother-daughter duo and “Good Bones” stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine will determine the best exteriors. Next, stars of the upcoming “Home Town Kickstart,” Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, will judge the rooms over the garage and bonus spaces.

For the finale, season 1 host Drew Scott will be joined by season 2 winners Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt for final walk-throughs before a new winner is announced.

‘100 Day Dream Home’ Stars Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Won Season 2

The Kleinschmidts won season 2 of “Rock the Block” in April 2021. Before the “100 Day Dream Home” stars could be crowned, they faced off against Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks; and Alison Victoria and Mike Holmes.

“This is surreal— one of the best moments of my life,” Brian said in a press release. “We were up against some of the best designers in the world, and to know now that we’re in that same category?! It just blows my mind!”

Mika added, “We knew we weren’t going to out-design these competitors but the whole time we kept going for functionality, and what we know adds true value—and it paid off. And now we have a street named after us!”

The first two seasons can be streamed on discovery+.

READ NEXT: ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?