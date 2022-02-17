WATCH: Sneak Peek at Season 3 of HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’

HGTV’s hit renovation competition, “Rock the Block,” is back for a third season and competitor Mike Jackson is providing a sneak peek on his Instagram.

“‘Rock the Block’ heads to Charleston, South Carolina for the biggest season yet,” the preview states. “4 teams. 4 homes. Let the renovation games begin.”

The four new teams facing off are Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Each team will have six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate four identical homes in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value.

Ty Pennington is returning for his second season as host.

“It’s going to be a blast to see these incredibly talented HGTV stars from all corners of the country—Seattle, Detroit, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Atlanta—strap on their renovation tool belts and bring their unique skill sets to this competition table,” he said in a press release. “The result will be four incredible, entirely customized homes that only add to the beauty and appeal of the Charleston area.”

The Season 3 Trailer Introduced 4 New Teams

Season 3 of “Rock the Block” will see three couples and one sibling duo deck it out for the top spot. The preview shared by Jackson provided a first look at this season’s competitors.

Bentonville, Arkansas residents, Jenny and Dave Marrs, are one of two husband-and-wife duos. Explaining their approach during the “Meet the Teams” section, Dave said, “We’re here to win. We’re not here to do what everyone else is doing. Let’s build it for what we know. Let’s build it for family.”

Jackson and his wife Egypt Sherrod traded in Atlanta for Charleston during the competition. As the former “Property Virgins” star explained, “I’m a real estate broker so I focus on value. I can walk in and six minutes tell you what’s going to add value to a house.”

Jackson added, “I’m coming for that block.”

Together for eight years, according to The List, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are this season’s last couple. During the trailer, they said, “I love creating spaces that are unique. I’m not going to lose sight of what I came here to do which was design.”

Rounding out this season’s competitors are sibling duo Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb. The twins described their design style as “a little eclectic.”

“I like woods, metals, but I also love color,” Lamb continued before Davis interjected, “What don’t you like?”

HGTV Stars & ‘Rock the Block’ Alums Return as Guest Judges

Throughout the season, HGTV stars and “Rock the Block” alums will appear as guest judges.

To kick it off, Jonathan Knight of “Farmhouse Fixer” will be joined by his brother and fellow New Kids on the Block member, Jordan, to judge kitchens.

The following episodes will see season one winner Jasmine Roth judge living rooms and foyers; Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” and Page Turner of “Fix My Flip” judge main bedroom suites, “Good Bones” stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine judge exterior spaces and season 2 alum Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent judge finished rooms over the garage and bonus spaces, HGTV announced in a press release.

For the finale, season 2 winners Brain and Mika Kleinschmidt will be joined by “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott for a final walk-through before their successor is announced.

“Get ready for another wild and visually stunning ride,” Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development of HGTV, said in a press release. “Some of these duos are far more competitive than we ever knew and you won’t believe how they take inspiration from the grandeur of Charleston and put their own twist on it to make every space unforgettable.”

Season 3 of “Rock the Block” premieres on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV and discovery+.

