HGTV Crowns the Winners of ‘Rock the Block’ Season 3

“Rock the Block” has crowned its new winners! The HGTV competition concluded its third season with one last challenge and a final walkthrough. So who is the street named after?

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3 of “ROCK THE BLOCK.”

Four teams of HGTV experts have battled it out over six weeks with a budget of $225,000. Each team renovated one of four identical houses in Charleston, South Carolina appraised at $500,000. For their final challenge, they had to make over a third-floor bonus room and the remaining bedroom.

Returning to judge were season 2 winners Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt and season 1 host Drew Scott. The “Property Brothers” star revealed that the four homes only had a $25,000 difference in appraisal value.

At the end, “Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson increased their home’s value to an appraised $931,000 to win the top spot. After the fireworks died down, the couple replaced the street sign with its new title, “Mike & Egypt St.”

Jackson called the experience “surreal,” while Sherrod explained, “We were confident, we tried to do the smart things that we knew to do but at the same time we were scared.”

The real estate expert added, “We were all here until the wee hours of the morning. We all gave it our best. We saw it in their houses as well. We are blessed to have won but we share this with everybody.”

Sherrod & Jackson Beat Out 3 Other HGTV Teams

They beat out this season’s other competitors Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

Going into the finale, Dave and Jenny won two challenges – the kitchen and finished room over the garage. Sherrod and Jackson also had two victories, taking the top spots for the living room and backyard challenges. Davis and Lamb won the main bedroom challenge.

“We’re losers. We are losers tonight. We are losers with an amazing house,” Dave quipped after their season loss. Jenny interjected, “Somebody is going to live here and absolutely love it and that is the most important thing.”

Despite not winning a challenge this season, Bynum was happy with their feedback. “Really great to hear from the judges that they liked the house, the artistic quality of it was noted and that is really lovely,” he explained. “We came here to do that and they picked up on that, so that was awesome.”

The twins exclaimed, “The fact that these houses appraised for over $900,000 [mime for their minds being blowned]. Winners. Crazy. Every single house won. This block will never be the same. We left our mark. We did.”

READ NEXT: Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Trick Fans With April Fools’ Joke