Which HGTV Stars Will Compete on ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4?

HGTV stars go head-to-head in the network’s competition series, “Rock the Block.” Each season, four teams renovate identical homes in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. Who will face off in the next season?

While HGTV has not officially renewed “Rock the Block” for a fourth season, it seems like a safe bet. The network reported season 3 garnered more than 14.3 million viewers and its April 4, 2022 season finale “broke the series’ record as the highest-rated episode.”

“‘Rock the Block’ is an adrenaline-fueled ride of tight deadlines, risky design decisions and spectacular room reveals that continues to attract new viewers season after season and that’s great for HGTV’s ratings,” HGTV Senior Vice President Betsy Ayala previously said in a press release. “Everyone loves to see our top experts show off their unique renovation skills and it’s exciting to see the friendly competition among them for six weeks.”

So who will compete in season 4? Here are the contenders:

Cristy Lee of ‘Steal This House’

Cristy Lee may be better known as an automotive expert – starring on shows like “All Girls Garage” and “Celebrity IOU Joyride” – but she is finally showing off her renovation skills on “Steal This House.”

Ahead of the series’ July 2022 premiere, she spoke with Heavy and revealed her interest in one of HGTV’s competition series.

“I think I want to try and do one of those like competition shows,” Lee explained.

“I’m ready to throw down. I’m ready to pick up the tools. And do that,” she added. “And I also like to have fun while we’re filming. And just in general, I’m basically the same person on camera as I am off camera so no difference whatsoever. … I can only hope that, you know, HGTV gives me a little ring some time maybe for something like that.”

Chris & Calvin LaMont of ‘Buy It or Build It’

Dallas-based sibling duo Chris and Calvin LaMont made their HGTV debut in “Buy It or Build It.” Could they soon be following in the footsteps of one of the network’s other fan-favorite twins, “Rock the Block” season 3 competitors Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis?

As Chris told Heavy ahead of their show’s May 2022 premiere, they are ready to compete.

“That’s like a team effort,” he explained. “And once again, we’re competitors right. ‘Rock the Block.’ I really like this. My wife and I like to sit down. … They’re building homes and like remodeling, doing those things, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. And now we can talk about who’s going to win. And if they think your person didn’t win.”

Calvin agreed, calling “Rock the Block” his favorite show.

“That goes back to competitiveness, right?” he added. “Right up Chris and I’s wheelhouse. Love to compete, love those shows and hopefully, in the future, you’ll see us on them.”

Carmine Sabatella & Mike Pyle of ‘Inside Out’

Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle transform the interior and exterior of homes in “Inside Out,” which returned for its second season in August 2022. They may be familiar to “Rock the Block” viewers, previously serving as judges. Now, the duo wants to try their hand at competing.

“I dream about it every day,” Pyle admitted to Heavy ahead of the premiere. “I’m not going to lie. They’ve yet to have someone that’s experienced on landscape. … It would be so fun for Carmine and I to do that show and just show the world that we can really do it. With that nice budget, we limited at times, you know, on our show, and I feel like that was really a platform to show the world what we can do.”

Page Turner of ‘Fix My Flip’

Page Turner returned to HGTV in her new series, “Fix My Flip” which premiered in March 2022. While talking with Heavy about serving as a judge on season 3 of “Rock the Block,” she admitted she is open to more opportunities with the network.

“Everything HGTV does turns to gold,” she said. “So anywhere they put me is going to be a blessing and exciting and I’ll be able to give back what I can from what I know.”

Other Stars in Contention

HGTV often turns to its up-and-coming stars and former “Rock the Block” judges to compete.

While Mike Holmes competed in season 2 of the competition series, his kids Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes showed off their competitive streak in their “Holmes For the Holidays” special.

Another alum of the competition, New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight recruited his bandmate and brother Jordan to judge kitchens on season 3. If he competed, he could partner with his “Farmhouse Fixer” costar, Kristina Crestin.

“Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are no strangers to competition, judging season 2 of “Battle on the Beach.” Couples tend to be fan-favorites, which could include former “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe and her husband Bryan who star on “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”

Other potential competitors include Jenn Todryk of “No Demo Reno” and Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe.”

