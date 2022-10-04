HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Returns: Celebrity Teams Kick Off Competition

Four new all-star teams are pumped to compete on a new season of HGTV‘s hit show “Rock the Block.” In a press release, the network said the “smash hit” will return for a fourth season, to debut in March 2023, with “bigger houses and bigger budgets.” Here’s everything you need to know about the new season as the teams begin filming…

Ty Pennington Will Oversee 4 All-Star Teams Again

Longtime home improvement star Ty Pennington will return to host the competition as four new pairs of HGTV designers and renovation experts battle each other for bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The new season’s star teams are:

Married design-and-construction team Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Renovation Island”

Design experts Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle of “Luxe for Less,” a new show set to debut in 2023

New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight and designer Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer”

House-flipping expert Page Turner and contractor Mitch Glew of “Fix My Flip”

In September 2022, local officials spilled the beans that a new season of “Rock the Block” would be filmed in Colorado’s Larimer County, but now it’s known exactly where production is happening. The four teams will work with construction company Landmark Homes on new house builds in the rustic small town of Berthoud, Colorado, which is located halfway between Denver and Fort Collins, with a population of less than 9,000.

They’ll each have six weeks and a budget of $250,000 — which is $25,000 more than last season — to renovate identical properties and transform them into luxurious homes. Other HGTV stars will judge the spaces, but those names haven’t been released yet.

Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of programming and development for HGTV said in a statement, “Everything about this season is bigger and bolder – including the homes and the scenery. Our stars will face some of their biggest design challenges to date and they plan to hold nothing back to win it all.”

Teams Just Met & Are in Celebration Mode

The celebrity teams have been sharing their excitement on social media as production kicks off on the new season.

According to an Instagram post by Knight on October 3, 2022, the teams just met and are ready to roll. He wrote, “Had the best time today meeting our competitors and starting putting the winning touches on our home.”

Knight also shared a video of a special delivery: a beautiful bouquet tucked inside a vase that looks like a blue pickup truck, sent by his husband, Harley Rodriguez. The attached note reads, “So Happy You Both Get To Share This Amazing Experience Together! Now Bring Back First Place! Love, Harley”

Turner shared several celebratory posts on her Instagram Stories, including a photo of mountains that said, “My new happy place” with a red heart emoji.



Let’s GO!” Boyd posted a video as he arrived on the “Rock the Block” set and wrote, “THE BLOCK IS HOTTTTT! @anthonyelle and I are officially residents of @hgtv’s RockTheBlock season 4!Let’s GO!”

The first three seasons of “Rock the Block” are available to stream on Discovery+. On HGTV’s Instagram post about the show’s renewal, “Married to Real Estate” co-host Mike Jackson, who won season 3 of “Rock the Block” with his wife Egypt Sherrod, wrote, “Looks like another great season!”