HGTV Stars & Fans Pumped Over First Promos Announcing ‘Rock the Block 4’

The biggest show on HGTV is back! With a premiere date set for March 6, 2023, three stars from season 4 of “Rock the Block” — Jonathan Knight, Michel Boyd and Ty Pennington — just debuted the first promo videos for the series via their social media channels. HGTV revealed in early January that season 3 of “Rock the Block” was its highest-rated series of 2022, so the network knows fans are eager for another round. It’s no surprise the new 30-second promos have HGTV’s stars and fans equally pumped for the competition to start.

Jonathan Knight Shares First Promo for ‘Rock the Block’

On his Instagram account on January 17, HGTV host Jonathan Knight shared the first promo for season 4 of “Rock the Block,” in which he’ll compete alongside his “Farmhouse Fabulous” designer Kristina Crestin.

Set in a dimly-lit workshop full of tools as rock music intensifies in the background, host Ty Pennington’s voice is heard saying, “If you think farm life is hard work, just wait.”

Pennington then emerges from the shadows, standing behind a workbench, and viewers see the silhouettes of Knight and Crestin as they confidently walk toward the camera.

“There’s a competition on the block that elevates renovation to new heights,” Pennington continues. “Your expert skills will be put to the ultimate test. Will you rise to the challenge?”

He tosses a flat washer into the air and Knight catches it. “See you on the block,” he says, as he and Crestin playfully stare down the camera.

In the caption, Knight wrote, “So excited to Rock the Block” and not only drew lots of comments from fans, but also from his series co-stars.

Sarah Baeumler of “Renovation Island,” who is on one of the season 4 teams with her husband Bryan, wrote, “Countdown is on!!” and added two fire emojis.

Another competitor, Page Turner of “Fix My Flip,” who’s on a team with her contractor Mitch Glew, wrote, “So exciting!!!” Knight replied to her comment, writing, “so much fun on the block with you everyday.”

And Michel Boyd of “Luxe For Less,” who’s teamed up with maker Anthony Elle for the show, wrote, “SHAKIN IN MY WORK BOOTS See you on the block!”

Pennington wrote, “This is gonna be good!” along with a fire emoji. He shared the same promo video on his Instagram page.

Michel Boyd Reveals Second ‘Rock the Block’ Promo

Meanwhile, Boyd shared a second promo with a similar premise, but it featured him and his design partner, Elle, emerging from the shadows.

In the second promo, Pennington says, “Your elite eyes for design and ability to turn drab into fab has earned you a spot in the ultimate renovation competition. Do you have what it takes to rise above the rest? It’s time to raise your game.”

This time, Elle catches the washer as it spins through the air and Boyd says seriously, “See you on the block.”

The four teams, Pennington, and multiple HGTV stars who served as guest judges all convened in Berthoud, Colorado, to film “Rock the Block” across six weeks in September and October 2022. HGTV has promised promised this season “the stakes will be raised to an all-time high” with bigger budgets and challenges.

Each team was given $250,000 and six weeks to renovate identical homes situated near each other in the small community. The winner of the six-episode series will earn bragging rights and have the street where the houses are located named in their honor.