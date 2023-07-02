Fans Worry About Safety Risk in Bryan Baeumler’s Workshop

“You can always count on the internet to parent for you,” one fan told HGTV star Bryan Baeumler after a string of concerned users pointed out a safety concern evident in his latest post.

Baeumler took to Instagram on July 1 to share a peek into quality time spent with his youngest son, Lincoln, 12. “Buildin’ stuff with the Boy. #InTheBirdhouse #LetsGoCutSomeWood #LifeOfLinc,” Baeumler wrote in his post’s caption. The post shows Lincoln standing in what appears to be a dual-use workshop and airplane hangar (Baeumler has had his pilot’s license for years and has been teaching his children the ins and outs of flying a plane). While Lincoln is all smiles and is flashing a thumbs-up at the camera while standing behind a work table with power drills and a power saw, fans noticed the pre-teen was barefoot in his father’s post, and were quick to let Baeumler know of their concerns in the comment section.

Bryan Baeumler is Spending Quality Time With His Son Lincoln

“Glad to see he’s wearing those open toe safety shoes,” one user wrote, with Baeumler responding, “this was just before I wrapped him in bubble wrap and put a helmet on him!”

Baeumler’s explanation didn’t stop others from chiming in, with other comments reading, “Shoes ?”, “I like your safety shoes Linc”, and “Nice Safety shoes Linc , have fun , & Happy Canada Day🇨🇦”. Canada Day is held each year on July 1, and marks the anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, where in 1867 multiple colonies were united to form the country of Canada under the British Empire.

Bryan’s wife and “Renovation Island” co-host Sarah Baeumler shared her own July 1 post to honor Canada Day, which featured throwback photos of the Baeumler family on a hike and harnessed up for a ropes course, enjoying the sprawling forest views behind them in each photo. Sarah also included photos of Lincoln and his oldest sibling, 18-year-old brother Quintyn, repping Canadian flags.

“Happy Canada Day to our friends and family. 🇨🇦🤍 Wishing you all a delightful and healthy long weekend, creating beautiful memories with the ones we love most,” Sarah captioned her Canada Day post.

Fellow HGTV star Brian Kleinschmidt commented on Sarah’s post that he and his wife/co-host Mika were “enjoying the Canadian Rockies right now…So pretty! 🇨🇦”, and Sarah left them a recommendation during their time in the Baeumler’s home country, responding, “enjoy! And don’t forget to fill up on poutine & maple syrup 😂 Hope to see you guys soon”.

Lincoln Baeumler Shave One Eyebrow Off

Lincoln was recently in the spotlight on his parent’s Instagram pages after Sarah shared a June 26 post that featured Lincoln looking at the camera with his right eyebrow completely shaven off. “😎 Summer Holiday Update: last night I had to google ‘how long does it take for eyebrows to grow back’…you know what Google said, ‘patience is key’ 🫣” Sarah captioned the post, which drew in more than 7,000 likes and 500 comments.

Lincoln’s missing eyebrow is less easy to spot in his father’s latest workshop post, as his hat creates a shadow over his face.

READ NEXT: Bryan Baeumler Honors a Late Friend With His Children