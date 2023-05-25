HGTV to Sell Iconic TV House

HGTV is selling a piece of television history! The network announced in a press release that the house from “The Brady Bunch” is being put on the market after renovating its interior to match the sitcom’s set design.

“The Brady Bunch,” which ran for five seasons from 1969 through 1974, followed a blended family and their housekeeper. The property, located at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California, was originally used as the exterior for the fictional family’s home.

“As part of the massive renovation, HGTV invested $1.9 million and added 2,000 square feet to the property’s original footprint, including a full second story,” HGTV announced in a press release. “Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger’s dog house.”

The home now boasts more than 5,000 square feet and sits on a 12,000-square-foot lot, according to its listing. Danny Brown at Compass is managing the sale.

“Curated furnishings and accessories are included in the sale and will take you back in time to a unique era,” the listing explains. “This is a collector’s dream.”

The house, built in 1959, is being listed for $5.5 million.

A portion of the sale’s proceeds will “help provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative that helps kids living with hunger in the U.S. through No Kid hunger,” HGTV announced in a press release.

The House Was Renovated to Look Like ‘The Brady Bunch’ Set

HGTV documented the renovation of the iconic home on “A Very Brady Renovation” in 2019, which the network reported drew in more than 28 million viewers.

Drew and Jonathan Scott hosted the series, which featured Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine of “Good Bones,” Leanne and Steve Ford of “Restored by the Fords,” Jasmine Roth of “Hidden Potential” and Lara Spencer of “Flea Market Flip.”

The “Property Brothers” stars celebrated the upcoming sale on Instagram, sharing throwback images from their time on the show. “We heard that our friends over at @HGTV just put a VERY special house on the market, one we helped flip!” the Scotts captioned the post. “It was such a blast to work on a ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ to bring the insides of this iconic home to life. We know that it’s future owners will be a bunch of happy folks!”

The network stars partnered with the sitcom’s child actors – Barry Williams, who starred as Greg; Maureen McCormick, who starred as Marcia; Christopher Knight, who starred as Peter; Eve Plumb, who starred as Jan; Mike Lookinland, who starred as Bobby and Susan Olsen, who starred as Cindy.

HGTV revealed in a press release that it “crowdsourced” vintage decor and other items from the series. “HGTV left no stone unturned, creating a perfect replica of the home down to the horse statue next to the staircase and the stuffed animal giraffe in the girls’ bedroom,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats each week to see how we pulled it all off, and we can promise they’ll be transported back in time when they see the final result.”

‘The Brady Bunch’ House Will Be Featured on ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’

Play

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge | Official Trailer | Max Are you ready to live the dream? #BarbieDreamhouseChallenge is coming soon to Max and HGTV. #StreamOnMax About HBO Max: HBO Max is WarnerBrosDiscovery’s direct-to-consumer offering with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed… 2023-04-12T17:41:23Z

Since its renovation, “The Brady Bunch” house has served as inspiration for other studio projects. It was featured in “Trixie Motel” and HGTV’s upcoming pop-culture inspired series, “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”

Following the success of “A Very Brady Renovation,” the Barbie-themed competition series will be released in conjunction with the upcoming blockbuster in summer 2023.

“Punctuated by celebrity guests, pop culture history and a plethora of Barbie surprises, ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ will be hosted by supermodel, designer, author and entrepreneur Ashley Graham and feature eight teams of HGTV superstars as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse,” HGTV teased in a press release. “In the end, one passionate Barbie fan will get the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a home created for dreamers.”

The series’ eight teams include Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate;” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Antonia Lofaso of “Beachside Brawl;” Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria of “Battle on the Beach;”Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer;” Christina Hall and James Bender “Christina on the Coast;” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block;” Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home;” and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams of “Luxe for Less.”

“Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ‘70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den and a main bedroom decked out in ‘80s glam,” the network added in a press release.

