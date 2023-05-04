Sarah Baeumler Shares Proposal Photos

HGTV star Sarah Baeumler is celebrating a proposal in her latest May 3 Instagram post.

“One of life’s most magical moments 🥂 Honoured for [Caerula Mar] to be part of your love story 🤍,” Sarah captioned the post, which shows an engagement ring being placed on a woman’s hand at Sarah and her husband (and “Renovation Island” co-star) Bryan Baeumler’s Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar, which the couple renovated and prepared for operation over the past few years as documented in their HGTV show.

The Caerula Mar Instagram account shared additional photos of the special moment, taken by photographer Manie Eksteen, which had fans agreeing that the proposal was “A beautiful moment in a perfectly romantic setting ❤️,” which one user commented on the Caerula Mar post, though another user commented on Sarah’s post, mistaking the couple for Sarah and Bryan’s 18-year-old son Quintyn, “Oof. Thought this was Q and his girlfriend!”

When Did Caerula Mar Open in the Bahamas?

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler first purchased and began renovations on Caerula Mar (on South Andros Island in the Bahamas) after vacationing on the Island in 2017. HGTV was involved from the beginning filming the couple’s move to the Bahamas with their family and work on the resort for their latest series (the couple has had a fruitful collaboration with HGTV and HGTV Canada, appearing on previous series “Disaster DIY”, “House of Bryan”, “Leave It to Bryan”, “Bryan Inc.”). The resort is complete with 18 rooms and 22 villas.

The couple opened their resort in Spring 2019, however they soon encountered many speed bumps, the first of which being Hurricane Dorian, which struck the Bahamas in August 2019. The Baeumlers stopped filming for their series to help make necessary repairs to their resort and more importantly to help their staff whose homes were affected by the storm.

After a reopening in February 2020, the Baeumlers had to quickly close their resort again in March 2020 in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and were unable to reopen until October of that year with new safety protocols and mandatory testing in affect.

The name “Caerula Mar” translates to “Azure Sea” and is a reference to the pristine blue waters of the Atlantic that the Baeumler’s resort lies on. Sarah was responsible for a lot of the resort’s design, and said that her goal was for “the interiors, furnishings, and artwork showcase the island’s natural beauty in its truest form. We opted for a warm aesthetic with touches like crisp white linens, understated furnishings, and fixtures that evoke elements of barefoot luxury and life on the water.”

The Baeumler’s Used Their Resort Expertise in Their ‘Rock the Block’ Design

Sarah and Bryan recently finished competing in season 4 of HGTV’s design/renovation competition show “Rock the Block”, and while they did not take home the top prize, the couple was able to bring some of their resort know-how into their “Rock the Block” home, specifically during the lower level challenge.

The Baeumler’s lower level appeared to be a full floor spa, with the couple going for a health and wellness theme in the space and decking the expansive space out with massage tables, a workout room, a breakfast and smoothie station, a soaking tub, and even a sauna. While they didn’t win the lower level challenge (the judges felt that while their space was impressive, the design was too specific for certain homeowners and limited their potential buyer pool), it fit beautifully with the rest of their “Aspen Chalet” concept.

