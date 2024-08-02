Sarah Baeumler Pauses Demolition to Save Species Found on Site

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are hard at work on their next filmed renovation project in Islamorada, Florida, on the Florida Keys. In a July 26 Instagram post, Sarah Baeumler confirmed that her team had to halt their work after finding gecko eggs in the walls at the Pines and Palms Resort where they are working on an undisclosed project. “Well this is a first…saved a gecko egg! Happy Friday from on-site @pinesandpalmsresortislamorada 😆,” Sarah captioned the post.

“Alright it’s another day and we’re in the midst of demo but look what we found. Do you know what those are? That is a baby gecko,” Sarah added, talking directly to fans in the selfie video. “A baby gecko egg and then one has already hatched. The wall is concrete block wall and these little eggs were filling the crevices in the concrete block wall. So we need to remove part of the concrete block wall but first, we’re going to save the geckos. So these little guys are coming back outside, we’re going to find them a little home here and see what happens. First time I’ve ever seen a baby gecko egg, so pretty cool!”

Fans React to Sarah Baeumler Saving the Gecko Eggs

Fans were appreciative of Sarah’s update, letting her know in her post’s comment section. “Thanks for being conscious of the wild life,” one user wrote, with another adding, “🦎 🦎 🦎 The geckoes of the world thank you. ❤️.”

“Oh my, they’re very tiny. It’s a wonder they were even noticed,” a third fan commented.

“If you find anymore eggs make sure to put a line along the top of them so when you put them down you out them with the line up. If you don’t you can drown them in the egg,” a fourth user shared, offering advice on how to best care for the eggs.

Sarah Baeumler is Being Secretive About Her Next TV Project

Bryan and Sarah have been making regular trips to Islamorada since May 2024, when Sarah first confirmed they’d be working on a project at the Pines and Palms Resort. While Sarah has provided the occasional Islamorada update in the months since, she has remained tight-lipped about the specifics surrounding the project.

Sarah posted a photo of a video camera on the beach on July 9, captioning the post, “Back in Islamorada 🌴 It’s been a busy few days on set but it’s always fun with this crew!” After one fan asked in the comment section, “When will this air??? What’s the name??? Can’t wait!!! ❤️,” Sarah simply responded, “Stay tuned 😉 ❤️.”

Whatever the new project entails, it seems fans may also get to catch up with the Baeumlers at their Caerula Mar resort in the Bahamas, which was the focus of their series “Renovation Island”. Sarah shared a July 14 selfie with her daughter Charlotte from inside a plane, writing, “Islamorada ➡️ Andros ♥️ Arrived @caerulamar yesterday! Looking forward to a week on the island filming with the entire BTeam (including the 🐶!).”

READ NEXT: HGTV Shares Status Update on Future of ‘Bargain Block’