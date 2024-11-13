HGTV Fans Worried Star Couple Won’t Return Amid Network Shakeup

Longtime HGTV stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler have been teasing a new show in the works, filmed at a luxury Florida resort, but fans in the United States are worried they’ll never get to see it.

The Baeumlers rose to fame on HGTV Canada, a network that’s run separately from the U.S. version of HGTV, where they’ve also become well-known for shows like “Renovation Island” and as judges on the popular competition show “Battle on the Beach.”

But in Canada, HGTV will soon be replaced by a new lifestyle network called “Home,” set to launch at the end of 2024 by Canadian programmer Corus Entertainment, according to a press release. Corus previously ran HGTV Canada and a Canadian version of Food Network, per the Toronto Star, but lost the rights to the content on both networks to Rogers Communications.

Rogers will air HGTV Canada on a different channel, but “Home” will become the Baeumlers’ new TV home in Canada, leaving fans in the U.S. to wonder whether their new show — “Building Baeumler” — will ever air on HGTV in the U.S.

Sarah Baeumler Avoids Questions About Show’s Status in the U.S.

In October, Corus provided the media with new details on “Building Baeumler,” in which the couple will take viewers “inside their high-stakes world of buying and building,” chronicling the couple as they expand their Bahamas resort, renovate a hotel in the Florida Keys and “tackle a personal renovation” in Canada.

The Baeumlers have been working on renovations at the Pines and Palms Resort in Florida’s Upper Matecumbe Key since July, according to Keys News, which reported that the four-acre oceanfront property was purchased for $9.9 million in 2022 by two couples from Naples, but that there’s no indication the Baeumlers have since taken ownership.

In mid-September, the Baeumlers conducted media interviews in Canada about their new show and network, with Sarah sharing on social media, “It was a big media day for @bryanbaeumler and I! We were thrilled to share a sneak peek of not just one, but two new networks coming to Corus Entertainment, plus our upcoming series Building Baeumler (coming 2025!).”

She continued, “We’re taking you behind the scenes to showcase our biggest projects yet—more hotels, craziness 😅 and a closer look at both sides of the camera. It’s safe to say big things are ahead for the B-team and we can’t wait to share them all with you. Thank you to everyone who has followed along on our journey… the best is yet to come”

On November 8, Sarah provided an update on social media, posting a photo of a film crew on the beach and writing, “Exciting day on site here at @pinesandpalmsresortislamorada, can’t wait to share this project from construction to reveal with you very soon 😉 🎥”

But the mom of four shared nothing about the series’ status in the U.S. Though she has responded to many Canadian fans who’ve expressed excitement about the 2025 series, Sarah has has avoided replying to the many others who’ve asked whether the show will air in the U.S, including one who wrote, “Please let it be shown in the US!!!” and another who commented, “Can’t wait….will it be on HGTV in USA?”

Corus Entertainment has said “Building Baeumler” will be available for international distribution, according to Country Living, but HGTV has not confirmed whether it’ll air in the U.S.

Sarah & Bryan Baeumler Have Continued to Appear on HGTV’s Competition Shows

The Baeumlers haven’t appeared in their own series on HGTV since 2022, when the third season of “Renovation Island” aired. That show was a repackaged version of their Canadian show “Island of Bryan,” in which the couple purchased and renovated a resort in the Bahamas, per IMDb.

But the Baeumlers have continued to appear on HGTV’s popular competition shows. They appeared as contestants on the fourth season of “Rock the Block” in 2023, and again in the “redemption” season that brought back past teams in the spring of 2024.

They have also continued to appear in the U.S. as judges on “Battle on the Beach,” returning for the fourth season in June to assess the homes renovated by amateur teams overseen by HGTV stars Ty Pennington, Allison Victoria and Taniya Nayak.

Later in the summer, the Baeumlers also pitched in on “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” helping Brian Kleinschmidt renovate his North Carolina hotel project.