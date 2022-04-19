Selena Martin, Tiffany Haddish’s Best Friend: 5 Fast Facts

Selena Martin is Tiffany Haddish’s longtime best friend who will be featured in the season 3 premiere of “Celebrity IOU.” The series sees stars like Haddish partner with the “Property Brothers” stars, Drew and Jonathan Scott, to surprise important people in their lives.

“Tiffany Haddish wants to return her best friend’s unconditional love and support with the stylish home makeover she deserves,” according to the episode description. “With Jonathan and Drew’s help, Tiffany gets down with the demo to make sure her friend’s new five-star pad is on point!

“This is my best friend and someone that I care about tremendously,” the comedian said in a press release. “I love how we take care of each other and this is my way of taking care of her.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Martin & Haddish Became Friends When They Were 12

Martin and Haddish have been friends for more than 20 years, first meeting when they were 12 years old.

The “Girls Trip” actress paid tribute to Martin when accepting the award for “Best Supporting Actress” at the New York Film Critics Circle in 2018.

“And I want to give a special shout-out to all the people that supported me throughout all these years,” Haddish said during her speech, according to Vanity Fair’s transcript. “My best friend, Selena. I’ve known you since we were 12 years old. I walked up to you like, “You’re going to be my friend” and you was like ‘What?’ And you’re still my friend.”

She continued, “And she never tried to kick me to the curb, and that means she laughed at all my stupid jokes. Told me when I was doing too much, told me when I was doing just enough, and told me when to do more, and I appreciate you for that.”

2. Martin Has 2 Kids

Martin is a mother of two, sharing daughter Cadence and son Evan with her husband Dwayne Martin. According to a Discovery press release, she also has “multiple pets.”

Martin revealed she struggled with infertility in an October 2014 Instagram post. “The loves of my life!” she captioned a collage of her family. “Literally, 2 years ago, I would’ve never thought I’d have two kiddos. I’d despise the statement ‘in God’s time’ but only bc I thought ppl didn’t understand the depth of my infertility journey. For my little street therapists out there, thank you for listening!”

3. Martin’s ‘Kitchen, Living Area & Guest Bathroom’ Get an Update on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Haddish is surprising her friend with a much-needed makeover of her “kitchen, living area and guest bathroom,” according to Discovery. With a bustling household, the upgrades will increase the home’s “durability, functionality and style.”

“My friend deserves the best,” Haddish said in a press release. “She sacrifices for so many people and she does such awesome things for others. I feel like this is the least I could do for her.”

As the network teased, “Arriving armed with big design ideas to elevate Selena’s spaces, Tiffany will swing a sledgehammer to knock out cabinets, help tile the new bathroom floor and hand pick modern finishes for the renovation.”

4. Jonathan Teased an Emotional Reveal on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Jonathan and Drew Scott are teasing an emotional season of “Celebrity IOU,” kicking off with Haddish and Martin.

Speaking with People, Jonathan said of Haddish, “She’s such a strong woman and she kind of, I think, uses comedy a lot of times to sort of ease a situation. But you can see the emotion going up in somebody. She’s giving back to Selena who is her best friend of 20 years and it just gets to you.”

Drew added, “When we’re revealing the space and you see them with their friend. It’s almost like you’re seeing them 20 years ago. They’re just being real people and you see that emotional connection. You can’t help but cry because it’s so touching to see these celebrities in such a personal space.”

5. Martin Works in Clinical Operations

Martin currently works in “Clinical Operations – Aesthetics,” according to her LinkedIn. She has expertise in clinical trials, clinical research and the pharmaceutical industry, among others.

Her work history includes AbbVie, Allergan, Puma Biotechnology, Janssen and Cougar Biotechnology.

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV every Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern or can be streamed on Discovery+.

