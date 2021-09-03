HGTV Delays Hit Show After Hurricane Ida

Fans of “Selling the Big Easy” will have to wait a little longer as HGTV delays the season two premiere while New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida’s damage. Discovery announced the new season will kick off on October 1, 2021, instead of its original September date.

“It was difficult to see the country once again deal with heart wrenching destruction caused by a hurricane,” Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming home Content, Discovery, Inc said in a press release. “And, after filming ‘Selling the Big Easy’ in New Orleans for so many months, and building deep connections with people who make it a truly remarkable and unique city, the HGTV team felt a strong desire to help. We hope viewers will join us to support recovery efforts too.”

The premiere will double as a fundraiser. In the announcement, the company revealed it will be inviting viewers to join them in making donations to Save the Children and American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services.

HGTV announced in April 2021 that “Selling the Big Easy” would return with a 12-episode second season.

The show sees New Orleans Native Brittany Picolo-Ramos and her “full service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm,” according to the network. “She also helps clients’ stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate agent. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.”

Picolo-Ramos Announced Her Pregnancy in May 2021

Picolo-Ramos took to Instagram on May 9, 2021, to announce she is expecting her second child after years of infertility. The real estate specialist already shares daughter Sophiana with her husband of 15 years, Marco.

“THE GOOD NEWS IS OUT,” she wrote. “After 6 years of trying and 2 miscarriages, we honestly had lost all hope and stopped trying to get pregnant.”

In another Instagram post, she revealed she took a pregnancy test after realizing “food was tasting differently.” She added, “Marco said there was no way I was pregnant because we had tried and failed for so long that he felt it was impossible, but for me I was taking the test purely to prove that I wasn’t crazy and being dramatic, but honestly was not expecting a positive test!”

She revealed in her pregnancy announcement that she filmed the upcoming season of “Selling the Big Easy” while pregnant. She wrote it “has been exhausting but I’m having so much fun feeling baby while I film.”

Picolo-Ramos revealed on social media that her daughter is due in November 2021.

Picolo-Ramos Opened a New Godwyn Realty New Orleans Office

Picolo-Ramos and her husband’s real estate brokerage, Godwyn Realty, opened a new New Orleans office on August 5, 2021. It is now located in what she wrote is “the heart of a city that we’re honored to serve.”

Marking the occasion on Instagram, she wrote, “All my favorite people came together to help us celebrate, and we are just so thankful to have such an amazing team and great friends that support and what we are here in the city!”

She wrote that the firm “takes great pride in the businesses we’ve built – but we take greater pride in helping families make the investment of a lifetime!”

When announcing the season’s original premiere date, Picolo-Ramos revealed the firm had a new broker, Faye Marie McCaskill.

“Selling the Big Easy” returns to HGTV on October 1, 2021, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for Charity