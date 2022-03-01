When Will ‘Selling the Big Easy’ Return? Premiere Date & Time

Season 2 of “Selling the Big Easy” is back with new episodes on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV.

Set in New Orleans, the series stars local real estate agent Brittany Picolo-Ramos, who with her agency, helps “families find the house of their dreams by showing them beautiful properties with the right amount of history and charm,” according to a press release. The announcement adds that she also provides staging and selling services.

The 37-year-old announced the show’s return on Instagram, writing in part, “I can’t wait to show you more of my city and take you on a tour of these incredible #NOLA homes!”

Premiering in August 2019, “Selling the Big Easy” returned for its second season on October 1, 2021. Picolo-Ramos founded Godwyn Realty and Godwyn & Stone Luxury Homes based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Millions of viewers tune in to HGTV to watch their favorite experts help families create or find their dream home,” the President of HGTV, Jane Latman, said in a press release at the time of its renewal. She went on to count Picolo-Ramos among the “quintessential examples of the real estate, renovation and design personalities that keep viewers engaged and inspired.”

‘Selling the Big Easy’ Returns With 2 New Episodes

“Selling the Big Easy” will return with two new episodes.

The first of which, entitled “The Metairie Mid-Century vs. The Milneburg Must-See” follows a young family “searching the New Orleans suburbs for their forever home in hopes of getting cathedral ceilings and a two-car garage with a limited budget,” according to the episode description. “Meanwhile, Brittany helps a large Greek revival home feel more cozy with the proper decorations.”

It will be followed by “The Algiers Revival vs. The Central City Stunner.”

“After tying the knot in New Orleans, a couple is making it their home, but they can’t agree if their new house should have modern design or the city’s quintessential charm,” HGTV describes the episode. “Meanwhile, Brittany gets creative to sell a condo in a prime location quickly.”

Picolo-Ramos & Husband Marco Welcomed Second Daughter in November 2021

Since the series last aired, Picolo-Ramos and her husband Marco welcomed their second daughter.

Ruby Noelle Ramos was born on November 10, 2021, the New Orleans native announced on Instagram. She wrote at the time, “We welcomed our second daughter into the world yesterday, and we are over the moon! Thank you all for praying for us! We are totally in love and enjoying every minute.”

The couple has been married for more than 15 years and also share daughter Sophiana.

Picolo-Ramos has been open about their struggles with infertility, revealing on Instagram that the couple tried for six years to have another child and experienced two miscarriages.

“We honestly had lost all hope and stopped trying to get pregnant. But then – out of nowhere, it happened! We were stunned and overjoyed!” the HGTV star explained on Instagram. “Marco & I are still completely undone and so thankful for this precious miracle, and Sophiana is beyond excited to have a new baby sibling.”

