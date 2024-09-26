4 HGTV Stars Nominated Against Each Other for ‘Sexiest Handy Man’

Every year, People magazine names its “Sexiest Man Alive”, and includes other good-looking men in the issue. This year, fans are able to vote on some of the additional names set to be featured in the magazine, and four of HGTV’s brightest stars are up against one another in the “Sexiest Handy Man” category.

“Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are nominated as a pair, and are up against “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington, and “Farmhouse Fixer” star Jonathan Knight. While he’s since moved to his own Magnolia Network, former HGTV personality and “Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines is also up for the “Sexiest Handy Man” title.

Voting for the “Sexiest Man Alive” issue is open on People’s website until September 27. The cover star is set to be revealed on November 12.

Fans Weigh in on Where They’re Voting

The network stars have been campaigning for the “Sexiest Handy Man” title, and fans have chimed in about where their votes are going. The “Property Brothers” stars mentioned their nomination in a September 5 post from their combined @drewandjonathan account on Instagram.

“Congrats to @mrdrewscott and @jonathanscott on their nomination for @people’s Sexiest Handy Man Category…even though there are two of them. 😂 But they definitely are handy! Tell us what you think by casting your vote,” the post’s caption read.

While users were complimentary in the comment section, with messages coming in reading, “Your both still the best,” and “You two sure are very handsome and talented guys ❤️,” not everybody promised the Scott twins their vote.

“Sorry @drewandjonathan But I voted for @jonathanrknight as the Sexiest Handy Man and @joeymcintyre for a different category,” one user commented.

Knight reacted to the nomination in an Instagram story shortly after it was announced. His husband Harley Rodriguez posted about the nomination, asking followers to “Vote for my sexy ‘handy man’.” Jonathan then re-shared his post adding the caption, “What is going on? Me? Nooooooo!”

Pennington took to Threads on September 5 with his reaction, writing, “Listen, I’m not saying you have to vote for me BUT I am turning 60 (sexty 🤣) next month and I would make this old guy feel pretty nice!”

HGTV Stars Have Been Featured in the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Issue Before

This isn’t the first time an HGTV star has been included in the “Sexiest Man Alive” issue. Drew Scott shared a shirtless photo in November 2017 to celebrate his inclusion in that year’s issue, writing, “Humbled to be included in @people’s #sexiestmanalive this year… this was my first attempt at being sexy in my 20s. 😂.”

Ben Napier from “Home Town” was included in the past as well, with his wife Erin Napier sharing her reaction in a November 2021 post. “Twitter just told me my husband is one of the @people sexiest men alive so I went to the pharmacy in my glasses and Christmas pajamas and house shoes and told the women behind the counter what I was looking for, because my husband is in the Sexiest Man Alive issue. They nodded, but for sure thought I was a crazy person. Way to go, @scotsman.co 👏🏻🔥 You are married to the craziest woman at CVS!” Erin wrote alongside a photo of Ben’s feature in the magazine.

