Shawn Johnson Tells Daughter, 3, She’s Pregnant in Adorable Video

Former Olympian Shawn Johnson shared a post on Instagram, where she told her daughter, Drew, she was pregnant.

“Telling our 3-year-old we’re pregnant,” she captioned the video.

“Mommy and daddy have something to tell you,” Johnson says in the clip. “Mommy has a baby in her belly.

First Drew gaps and then she giggles. “Can I see?” she asks.

“You’re gonna have another little brother or sister,” Johnson adds.

Then Johnson lifts her shirt to reveal her swelling stomach. “There’s a baby in there,” she says.

Drew steps closer, rubs Johnson’s tummy, and laughs. “Who is it?” Drew asks.

“It’s a little brother or a little sister for you,” Johnson answers.

“Can I hold it?” Drew says, adding that she wants to have a sister, “a tiny sister.”

When Johnson sits down, Drew rushes over and hugs her belly. Johnson turns to the camera with a look of shock.

“What do you want to name them?” Johnson asks.

Without thinking long, Drew says, “Um, Lexi.”

In another clip, Johnson is sitting on the couch, Drew rubs her belly and says, “She’s so cute. But why is she not coming out yet?”

At the end of the video, Drew says, “I love your baby” and wants to know why Johnson’s not ready to breastfeed yet.

Johnson, 31, has been married to retired NFL player Andrew East since 2016. They share 3-year-old Drew Hazel and 2-year-old Jett James.

Johnson is no stranger to competition.

In 2008, Johnson took home the gold medal for the balance beam and was awarded silver medals for team, all-around, and floor exercise.

The following year, she competed and won season 8 of “Dancing With the Stars” with Mark Ballas as her partner. Johnson returned to “DWTS” in 2012 to compete during the all-star season with Derek Hough as her partner. She placed second.

Johnson Had a Miscarriage

Johnson suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

She remembered her “first baby” in a YouTube video in 2022.

“October 19th… always hits a little hard for me in such a bittersweet way,” she said in a YouTube video. “It was the day I miscarried our first baby in 2017 but then a little over a year later I was told it was the due date of Drew Hazel.”

“I always wake up a little sad and a little somber on 10/19 but God works in such beautiful ways. I’ll meet you in heaven some day sweet angel,” she said via Instagram.

Johnson Said She Wasn’t Trying to Get Pregnant

According to the former Olympian, she wasn’t expecting to become pregnant.

“[I] was just feeling off and took a pregnancy test,” Johnson told People. “It was really nothing romantic or crazy like a YouTube video. And [I] told my husband literally three minutes later.”

Johnson said her husband is “very excited” about adding another member to their family.

“He loves babies. He’s a phenomenal daddy and he is very excited,” she told the news outlet. “I’m definitely the more anxious one, just hoping everything goes smoothly.”

Her children have a mixed reaction to Johnson having a baby. Johnson isn’t sure if Jett understands, but she said Drew is “very excited.”

“She talks about it daily or kisses my belly daily or something. It’s adorable,” Johnson told People.