Shea Whitfield Celebrates End of Filming for HGTV Project

That’s a wrap for HGTV star Shea Whitfield. The realtor and “Bargain Block” star took to Instagram on September 16 to celebrate the end of production for the upcoming spinoff “Bargain Block: New Orleans”, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“That’s a WRAP, Nola 🎬 Til’ next time, Baaaby! ⚜️ 💃🏾 🏘 💜 🕺🏽 🕺🏼,” Whitfield captioned her post, which featured videos of herself, Keith Bynum, Evan Thomas, and their “Bargain Block: New Orleans” crew dancing all over their filming set. Whitfield set the dancing clips to Big Freedia’s “NOLA Baby”.

Although Whitfield lives in Detroit, Bynum and Thomas confirmed in January 2024 that she would be making the trip down to New Orleans to appear in their spinoff series. Whitfield shared a prior update from her latest New Orleans trip on September 14, writing, “Momma Shea came and ran Hurricane Francine outta town!! 🤣 🌀 🥰.”

Fans Can’t Wait to See Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’ New Orleans Transformations

“Bargain Block” fans took to Whitfield’s comment section with their excitement about the new series, and Whitfield’s involvement.

“Can’t wait to see it, but please don’t ever think about leaving Detroit. We love you guys here!” one fan commented.

“Yes ma’am!! This is 🔥. I can’t wait to see the shows!” another user wrote.

“Shea came to visit and the party started 😄 love it,” a third fan added.

“My husband was not a big TV guy but he absolutely loved your show. He just passed suddenly in May. Each time I watch your show it gives me memories of him laughing at something one of you would say. It’s a beautiful thing. ❤️ ❤️,” a fourth fan shared. Whitfield responded with her sympathies, writing, “Sending TONS of love your way.”

Although “Bargain Block” fans will have to wait for the “New Orleans” renovations, Keith and Evan are back on HGTV with their flagship series, sharing new Detroit renovations every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Thomas previously explained that the fifth season of “Bargain Block” would be split in half. After the first five episodes air, the five “New Orleans” episodes will follow, with the final five Detroit episodes coming after that.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Disagreed About ‘New Orleans’ Move at First

Bynum and Thomas’ early discussions about working in New Orleans were showcased on the September 11 episode of “Bargain Block”. Thomas shared a clip from the episode on his Instagram page, and the couple weren’t quite seeing eye-to-eye about the idea at first.

Although Bynum was on board, Thomas needed some convincing, saying, “Just the concept of doing houses down there, I can’t wrap my mind around it. Like how do we do that? How do we do a project down there when we don’t have anything down there?”

“We didn’t have anything in Detroit, either,” Bynum countered.

During the episode, Thomas conceded to going for a visit to New Orleans to look at properties, though he still wasn’t sold on the idea of taking on new business in the area, though as fans now know he has since bought into the idea.

“At this point, NOLA was just a crazy thought in Keith’s brain. Now, almost a year later we are about to ride out our first hurricane 😱,” Thomas wrote in his September 11 caption.

