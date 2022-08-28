Love It or Lose It? Family & Fans Split Over HGTV Host Shaving His Beard

The people of North America have spoken — and they’re deeply divided over whether HGTV‘s Mike Holmes’ facial hair should stay or go. What began as a quick question on social media has triggered quite the debate between the “Holmes on Homes” host’s fans — and even his grown kids.

Holmes Asks Followers to Help Him Decide

On August 27, 2022, longtime HGTV host Mike Holmes posted a selfie on Instagram and Facebook featuring a new look: a closely trimmed summer beard. All he wrote was, “Do I keep it or shave it?”

In just eight hours, thousands of fans on both social media platforms had already weighed in with their strong opinions — and his grown kids took sides, too. His daughter Shelly Holmes and son Mike Holmes Jr., who appear with their dad on “Holmes Family Rescue,” took opposite stances.

Shelly simply wrote on Instagram, “Shave it.”

But her brother, who has a beard, responded with a little sibling rivalry against his sister. “Keep it,” he wrote. “Don’t listen to anyone that says shave it!”

HGTV star Ty Pennington even weighed in.

“Use #nair,” Pennington wrote. “It stings a little, but totally worth it!” He received lots of laughter emojis in follow-up comments from fans.

Meanwhile, Holmes’ fans were split over what the longtime renovation expert should do about his new look. Many said they love the look, describing it as “cool,” “distinguished,” and “handsome.”

One fan in favor of the beard wrote, “You like like Sean Connery!!! Keep that sexiness haha”

A fan who was surprised how good he looked commented, “I’m not often a lover of facial hair, but this looks really good on you. Just keep it short, like this.”

But plenty of others didn’t like Holmes’ facial hair and weren’t afraid to say it.

Someone wrote, “Shave it off I don’t think a Man should have Hair on his Face it makes him look Older,” which drew many surprised reactions and comments from people who disagreed.

Another commented, “Shave it!! Too cute to hide that face with scruff.”

Meanwhile, several fans advised Holmes to just change up his look midyear, with one suggesting, “Keep it in the fall and winter and shave it in the spring and summer.”

This is Not Holmes’ First Time Sporting Facial Hair

Over the years, Holmes has posted many photos of himself with a bit of stubble. But in 2018, he shared an image of himself on Instagram with quite a bit of facial hair and asked fans, “Time to bring back the beard?” Again, fans were divided on the look.

Holmes is often seen in casual work clothes, including his signature overalls, but is actually quite thoughtful about his appearance. Many fans have noticed the contractor has earrings in both of his ears and his tattoos, for instance, but they all hold significant meaning for Holmes.

On Holmes’ website, he shares the story of his dad’s death, which happened a month after Holmes got divorced at age 30. His dad, Jim, died at 55 after walking down a narrow staircase with no handrail into the basement. He missed the first step, tumbled down the stairs, broke his neck, and died instantly. Shortly after his father’s death, Holmes’ younger brother suggested to him that he get his left ear pierced in memorial to his father. He loved the idea and bought a pair of matching diamonds. He had one made into what would later become his trademark left stud, and set the other one aside for a later date.

That day came in 2005, after Holmes and his crew donated countless hours and resources to victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. The experience was so meaningful for him, he got his right ear pierced for the other diamond stud so that he has the opportunity to share it anytime someone asks about his earrings.

As for Holmes’ tattoos, the first ones he got at age 17 have since been covered up to represent things that are more important to him. As a teen, Holmes and his friends decided to get tattoos, and he chose an English bulldog wearing a hat, placed on the lower portion of his right bicep. Devoted fans know that bulldog would later become an emblem for his company. A year later, his teenage buddies convinced him to get a second tattoo on the other arm: a small cobra on the lower portion of his left bicep.

Years later at age 48, Holmes decided to get some new ink to cover his teenage tattoos. On his right arm, he now sports a half-sleeve tattoo of a large bulldog, arms folded wearing Holmes’ trademark overalls against the backdrop of a brick wall. On his left arm, Mike sports another half-sleeve, featuring a black and grey Viking on bended knee, which is a tribute to his Nordic heritage.