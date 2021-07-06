Why Some Stars Did Not Like the Demolition Process on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Jonathan and Drew Scott host the HGTV show “Celebrity IOU.” On the series, the “Property Brothers” stars help celebrities remodel the homes of their loved ones. During a recent interview on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, Jonathan and Drew revealed that there have been a few Hollywood stars who have not enjoyed some aspects of home renovation.

Jonathan referenced that his girlfriend of nearly two years, Zooey Deschanel was the guest star on season 2, episode 1. He revealed that she did not appreciate how loud it was to remodel her friend’s house.

“[Zooey] did it because it was for her friend Sarah but she’s like, ‘I hate it, I hate the noise,’” recalled the television personality.

Jonathan went on to say that Gwyneth Paltrow and comedian Ali Wong had similar issues with the demolition process while filming episodes for season 2.

“Both Ali Wong and Gwyneth Paltrow said they do not like the noise, they do not like the dirtiness but they’ll do it. And every time there was like a bang Ali Wong would be like, ‘ah oh!’ She’s like screaming and everything,” said Jonathan.

He went on to say that Paltrow was heavily involved in the design process.

“I’ve literally never ever ever come across somebody who was as confident as she was taking in the reigns, the design reigns and making all the selections. Usually I’ll go in and I’ll make the suggestions and see if they want to tweak anything. She’s like, ‘Nope I got this.’ You can tell she’s obviously got a good design eye because she was that confident,” explained the HGTV star.

During the Interview, Drew Scott Also Mentioned LeAnn Rimes

During the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast interview, Drew also mentioned that during the production of season 2, episode 6, LeAnn Rimes was more than willing to do some demolition and “show[ed] up with like ripped off sleeves and like muscles out.” He then admitted that he snipped the sleeves “off of Jonathan’s plaid shirt so he could [also] show his guns.”

The HGTV star went on to say that Rimes chose to improve jewelry designer Roger Canevari’s space because he “really helped her through some of her darker moments.”

“She’s very open talking about her past depression and I really think it’s cool that she’s helping show people and set the example of how it’s important to talk about how you feel and not to bottle up. And so she wanted to go big and so it was transforming the kitchen within an outdoor kitchen we put in. It was absolutely amazing,” explained Drew.

LeAnn Rimes Spoke About Why She Appreciated Canevari When She Guest Starred on “Celebrity IOU”

According to People Magazine, Rimes shared why she appreciated Canevari during her episode of “Celebrity IOU,” which aired on June 28.

“Roger always takes care of everyone around him and always puts others first. He has helped so many people. I think it would be really beautiful to give him a space that brightens his life because he’s brightened so many people’s lives. That would be special,” said the singer.

Rimes also insisted that she “had the best time with the demo.”

READ NEXT: Ant Anstead Dating Oscar-Winning Actress After Divorce: Reports